River rescue

An emergency responder inspects what remains of a pickup, camper and trailer that careened off a road near Heise and plunged into the Snake River on Saturday morning.

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

A man whose identity hasn’t been released is lucky to be alive after his vehicle left the highway and ended up in the cold, fast-flowing South Fork of the Snake River on Saturday.

First responders rescued a man near Heise on Saturday morning after his truck, camper and trailer left the road and went into the river.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.