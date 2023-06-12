A man whose identity hasn’t been released is lucky to be alive after his vehicle left the highway and ended up in the cold, fast-flowing South Fork of the Snake River on Saturday.
First responders rescued a man near Heise on Saturday morning after his truck, camper and trailer left the road and went into the river.
The man was able to escape from his truck and swim to shore, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Sheriff’s deputies found the man and he was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lovell said the man nearly died from hypothermia, but he did not have serious injuries and is expected to recover.
United States Geological Survey showed water in that stretch of the river flowing at just over 15,000 cubic feet per second at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. According to local fishing reports, the water temperature at the time was estimated to be under 50 degrees. Without protective clothing a person can lose dexterity in as little as 5 minutes when the water temperature is under 50 degrees.
A sheriff’s office news release said river conditions continue to be “dangerous with high water flow from mountain runoff, strong currents and floating debris. The water temperature is extremely cold making it difficult to self rescue if you end up in the water.”
Witnesses told deputies the man was driving the truck towing the camper and a trailer when the trailer went off the road and pulled the vehicle into the river. The release said the witnesses reported hearing the man yell for help as his truck floated downstream.
The sheriff’s office received multiple calls around 7:30 a.m. and responded to Wolf Flats on Heise River Road. The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Jefferson Central Fire, Air Idaho Rescue and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Lookout teams were set up downstream from the accident. The man was found on the shore at around 8:10 a.m.
The only other occupant of the truck or camper was the man’s dog. Deputies found the camper floating further downstream with the dog standing on it. They were able to rescue the dog.
“Bystanders communicating with dispatchers and arriving personnel played a big part of helping guide them to areas where the man was last seen,” Lovell wrote in the news release. “The coordination and teamwork by all of the above mentioned responding agencies greatly helped in the success of this rescue, which was a very close call for this victim during dangerous conditions.”
