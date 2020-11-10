The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho Falls man last seen on Oct. 30.
Sterling Johnson, 32, was last seen around 4 p.m. Oct. 30 near the City of Refuge in Idaho Falls. He was wearing grey sweatpants, orange shoes and a blue or grey hoodie.
Johnson has lived with relatives in the area in the past, but has also left before on his own, living homeless. A news release stated deputies were concerned because he did not have clothing for winter weather, and did not have medication for his health needs.
Anyone with information about Johnson can contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.