FORT HALL — Tears flowed like a river here Friday afternoon, tears that were all too real.
It was all a part of a presentation given to students of Shoshone-Bannock Junior/Senior High School on missing, murdered, and abducted family members, and the contributing factors possibly leading to members turning up missing.
The event was presented by family members of Austin “Frost” Pevo, missing since February 2018, and Matthew Broncho, missing since March 21.
Daeda Pevo, a paraprofessional at the Sho-Ban School and an aunt to “Frost” Pevo, said students need to know how easy it is to go missing today, and that students need to think clearly and condition their minds — free of drugs and alcohol — in order to avoid what has happened all too often, not just in the Fort Hall area but to indigenous people in other areas
“It can happen fast,” she said.
Tia Smith-Buckskin presented data for the students to consider, saying that a study by the Urban Indian Health Institute found that 5,712 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls were reported in 2016, and only 116 of them were logged in the Department of Justice database.
She said 135 cases were victims of 18 years of age or younger, and the youngest victim was a baby less than a year old, with the oldest being an elder who was 83 years old.
“The heartbreaking thing about this crisis is that the victims knew or had a relationship with their perpetrator,” Smith-Buckskin said.
“One of the biggest problems is that we need to help raise awareness,” she said.
“We’ve got to watch out for one another,” Daeda Pevo said. “When I get mad at you, it’s because I love you and I don’t want these things to happen to you. The families of missing families are holding (their pain) inside. If you see something wrong, say something.”
Paul Frank pointed to drugs and alcohol as a major reason why members turn up missing. He said he was deeply involved with drugs and alcohol, but he’s been sober for 14 years.
“Once you get in, it’s hard to get out,” Frank said. “Peer pressure plays a big role. It’s hard to say no when it’s your peers. Life is sacred.
“Drinking and drugs takes you away. It will change everything about you.”
“Frost” Pevo’s mother Susan shed many tears during her talk to the students, pausing numerous times to wipe those tears away.
“It’s been 15 months since I last saw my son,” she said. “Somewhere along the way, he got lost in drugs and alcohol. It was hard watching him go up and down, up and down ...
“If you ever get lost anywhere, talk to your parents. Don’t think they won’t listen to you. I hope day after day that I will see my son. I’m not going to stop fighting and looking for my son.”
She urged anyone who might know anything about her son to step forward with information.
“Somebody’s got to know something. I pray every day that he comes home again, that he comes home and just says, ‘I’m home.’ Don’t become a statistic like my son.”
A prayer walk for missing indigenous people on the Fort Hall reservation and throughout Native American country is scheduled June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Austin Pevo family, starting at the IHS parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and going to the old casino parking lot where speakers from surrounding communities will appear.
“We need to make this community become aware of this issue,” Susan Pevo said.