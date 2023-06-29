The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday morning on the 3000 block of South Holmes Avenue.
Multiple callers contacted the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center at about 9:23 a.m., reporting a large plume of smoke, flames, and what sounded like small explosions, a fire department news release said.
The fire department responded with three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, the release said.
A reporting party told dispatchers the site contained empty fuel cans, brake cleaner, a propane bottle, as well as polyurethane insulation. Those products contain fuel that burns fast and hot and creates dense smoke and gases, the release said. A home and other structures were adjacent to the blaze.
As Engines 4 and 7 arrived on scene, four minutes after being dispatched, a large plume of heavy black smoke could be seen from a distance.
Firefighters closed the southbound lane of South Holmes from its intersection with Sunnyside Road to a couple of blocks south to the entrance of Sun Circle.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of a large, one-story mechanical shop, approximately 30 feet wide by 40 feet deep, and quickly began fire attack, the release said.
“The contents inside were typical maintenance equipment,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.
By approximately 9:35 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished.
No one was inside the shop when the fire started and no one was injured in the fire. The shop’s contents were a complete loss. Damages to the structure and the contents inside are estimated at approximately $300,000, the release said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by the department’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
