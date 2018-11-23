Shoppers woke up Friday to find the parking lots were full, the lines were long and the prices were low.
Whether in the streets or the store aisles, traffic was busy with people seeking deals in Idaho Falls for the busiest shopping day of the year.
The National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday retail sales to reach more than $720 billion this Christmas season, a 4.8 percent increase over 2017, according to the Associated Press. Last year Idaho Falls retailers reported an increase in business on shopping's busiest day.
The Sears at the Grand Teton Mall had items 30 percent off for its final Christmas season after the company recently announced it was closing the Idaho Falls store. Daniel Wilson said he does not typically go shopping on Black Friday, but decided to see what was on sale this year.
"We thought we'd give it a try," Wilson said.
Laura Ulrich was also at the mall finishing up her Christmas shopping, She said she typically buys most of her Christmas gifts before Thanksgiving.
"I usually come out (on Black Friday) for the last little items," Ulrich said.
Brian and Laurie Walker were standing in line at Best Buy on Friday, a line that snaked halfway along the store's perimeter. They were expecting an hour's wait to get to the cash register.
The couple typically doesn't venture out on Black Friday because of the lines and the busy crowd, but this year Best Buy had a deal on a gift they wanted for their son.
"I think most people are shopping online because of that," Brian Walker said. "We probably do 90 percent of our shopping online."