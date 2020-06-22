Beginning this week, the Post Register will no longer print and distribute a physical paper on Thursdays. However, the paper will continue to publish its Thursday e-edition online.
“We already do this for every edition we produce, and the popularity of this option is growing precipitously. Come late June, it will be the only way to read the Thursday paper,” said Travis Quast, Regional President & Publisher of Adams Publishing Group – East Idaho & Utah.
The changes come after the newspaper experienced significant revenue losses due to the coronavirus.
“Double-digit losses came overnight as we saw events canceled, businesses temporarily close, and supply chain disruptions cause significant advertising pullbacks,” Quast said.
The Post Register remains committed to its coverage of local news.
“Local journalism is more important today than at any time in our history,” Quast said. “When people are informed, aware and engaged, we are a better community for it.”
Access to the e-edition is already included with subscription and can be accessed it at postregister.com/eedition.
Airport begins construction{p dir=”ltr”}As of last week, construction has officially begun at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The expansion will add three gates and enlarge the security screening and gate areas by 30,000 square feet.
{p dir=”ltr”}The airport’s terminal expansion plans will now be completely funded by the federal CARES Act.
{p dir=”ltr”}Though previous reports showed the Idaho Falls Regional Airport had seen air travel at its facility fall by 93% post-COVID, Airport Director Rick Cloutier still believes in the importance of the expansion.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We are confident that once these (coronavirus) restrictions are lifted as we achieve more immunity or find a vaccine, we will see those numbers start to return to previous levels, so we want to be ready,” said Cloutier. “It will take time for that to happen, and travel will definitely look different from what it was in the past, but we want to be prepared to meet those new demands and requirements, whatever they may be,” Cloutier said.
New equine facility coming to fairgroundsWestmark Credit Union has donated $45,000 to the Bonneville County Fair board for the construction of a new equine facility on the fairgrounds. The new barn will be located just south of Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls and open for use by 4-H members. The project is expected to be completed in time for this year’s fair.
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on June 29 at the facility’s future site.
Bank of Idaho changes taglineBank of Idaho has temporarily altered their tagline in an effort to “reaffirm its dedication to equality.”
It’s regular tagline “Committed to Community” has been changed to “Committed to ALL Communities.” The modified tagline will remain in effect until the end of June.
“For years, our tagline has reflected our purpose. We exist to serve our friends and neighbors across the state,” said Jeff Newgard, CEO and President of Bank of Idaho in a press release. “Internally, this tagline has always been an inclusive statement. However, in light of recent events, we felt it was imperative to clearly declare our support for ALL people in Idaho and throughout the world.”
Additionally, Bank of Idaho has donated $1,000 to several nonprofits, including the Idaho Falls African American Alliance, Breaking Boundaries of Idaho Falls, Native American Rights Fund, the Agency for New Americans and Neighborworks.
