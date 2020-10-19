The governor’s office has announced the launch of Idaho’s Youth Apprenticeship program. The program’s goal is to both provide opportunities to young people and improve the state’s shortage of skilled laborers.
The program is being funded through a $2,490,630 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and will be created by Idaho Business for Education is and the Workforce Development Council. It will target Idahoans between the ages of 16 to 24. Idaho Business for Education said it hopes 60% of 24- to 25-year-old workers have some form of post-secondary credentials by 2025, including certifications, credentials and all forms of degrees.
The Youth Apprenticeship Program will partner public schools with businesses. The business owners will provide students with training and mentorship in a variety of professions. This will allow students to easily step into a career path once they finish high school.
“In the years ahead it will give hundreds, if not thousands of students, a clear pathway to good, well-paying careers in Idaho. These successful apprentices will not only be able to support themselves and their families, but they will also help support the economic prosperity of our state,” said Rod Gramer, president and CEO of Idaho Business for Education, in a press release.
Insurance company partners with zooLocal insurance company SelectHealth will sponsor the Idaho Falls Zoo’s final event of the year. The “Last Blast of the Season” will offer half-price zoo admission to everyone who brings a canned food item to donate on Saturday. The donated food will go to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. SelectHealth will offer free face masks to the first 1,000 event attendees. Last Blast, held instead of the usual Boo at the Zoo, will mark the zoo’s final day of the season. It will reopen in April.
Chamber hosts business lunchThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business lunch event at noon Wednesday at 525 River Parkway. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson will speak at the lunch on “how what is happening in Washington affects Idaho businesses.”
Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. For information, call 208-523-1010.
Ribbon cutting this weekThe Idaho Falls Great Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Cut Above the Falls at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at 1775 E. 17th St., Suite C. A Cut Above the Falls is a pet grooming business owned by Kirsten Butcher. Prior to opening A Cut Above the Falls, Butcher studied under an American Kennel Club breeder for six years and holds certifications in animal psychology, animal nutrition and animal behavior.
PetCo moving to new locationBall Ventures has announced PetCo is the latest to select Sandcreek Commons for its business. SandCreek Commons is a business center owned by Ball Ventures in Ammon. Other SandCreek Commons tenants include Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Broulim’s Fresh Foods and Wendy’s. PetCo’s new location will be a 12,500 square foot store. Currently, PetCo is on 17th Street next to Al’s Sporting Goods. The move is expected to happen in 2021.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.