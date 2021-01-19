BOISE — Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, wants the State Treasurer to be able to invest in gold and silver.
At the Tuesday morning House State Affairs committee meeting, he proposed a bill that would specifically list gold and silver as an option for how the treasurer’s office can invest the state’s money. The committee voted to introduce the bill.
According to Nate’s bill, the gold and silver would be bought directly and then physically held by the state of Idaho. The gold and silver would be held in a standardized depository within the state’s borders. If no Idaho depository is available, the state treasurer must find one in another state.
Nate, an economics professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, believes the gold would “help secure state assets against the risks of inflation and financial turmoil.” He believes inflation will soon go up due to national spending on things such as stimulus checks.
“It (gold and silver) is one of the more secure ways to hedge yourself against the inflation,” Nate said, before qualifying that he was “not an adviser.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, disagreed with that assessment and was the single dissenter on whether to introduce this bill. Furniss is an independent agent who advises on insurance and investments.
“Honestly, the return on gold over a long period of time has not been a good investment. … Over a long period of time, gold has not been a hedge against inflation. Return on gold has not done better than inflation,” Furniss told the Post Register.
In 2018, Nate received $1,000 in campaign contributions from Money Metals and another $1,000 from the company’s owner Stefan Gleason. Money Metals Exchange is an Eagle company that sells gold and silver. One-thousand dollars is the maximum amount candidates are allowed to receive from campaign donors.
Gold and silver are a significant part of Idaho’s history. It was the discovery of gold that first drew settlers to the area and for decades was one of the largest contributors to the state’s economy. The Sunshine Mine in Kellogg was the largest and most prolific producer of silver in the country. In recent decades, many of the state’s mines have been hurt by low metal prices and competition abroad, but interest in mining for gold remains high.
On Tuesday, the price for an ounce of gold was 1,841, which was up $4, according to Monex Precious Metals, while the price for an ounce of silver was $25.28, which was up 25 cents.
Nate proposed a second bill that would require election ballots to disclose more complete information regarding bonds and levies to voters. Nate especially wants to see more accurate information regarding the tax increases these ballot items would produce. The committee voted to introduce the bill.