On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered at the future site of the ShowBiz Cinemas’ Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center. Eighteen leaders from the Jackson Hole Junction project and the Idaho Falls’ business community put on hardhats stamped with the ShowBiz logo and took up golden shovels to break ground at the site as the crowd cheered.
“It’s something I think southeast Idaho will go nuts over, and it’s something we’re excited to bring. Our groundbreaking shows it’s not just talk. It’s real, and we are moving forward,” said entertainment center owner Kevin Mitchell.
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said attractions such as ShowBiz Cinemas are an important step in getting workers to move to or stay in Idaho Falls.
“This town needs things like this. If we want workers, we need amenities for them,” Schwarze said.
After the groundbreaking ceremony, guests were invited into a large heated tent for popcorn, candy and prizes. The biggest raffles were for a free year of movies or a theater-grade popcorn popper.
“We go up to Salt Lake (City) quite a bit to find things to do for the kids,” said Brandon McIntier who came to the celebration with his wife, 5-year old daughter and 2-year-old son. “It will be nice to have those things right here in town.”
ShowBiz will include 14 bowling lanes, a lane-side café with food and drink options, arcade games, concessions, party rooms and eight movie theaters with luxury recliners.
“I want to stress that we’re not a movie theater. We are an entertainment center with movie theaters. We have so much more to offer,” Mitchell said.
The arcade will have more than 50 games that will be rotated out on a regular basis and a prize room where players can redeem their winnings. The bowling alley is what Mitchell calls “boutique” bowling, meaning it offers more than the traditional form of bowling.
“You can play hangman and even Angry Birds type bowling games,” Mitchell said.
ShowBiz executives are hoping to open the center by Christmas.