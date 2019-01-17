GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville gun seller who relies on the federal government to renew his firearms license said he will be in a world of hurt if the government shutdown goes on until the end of the month.
And the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that a limited number of Farm Service Agency offices will be temporarily reopened to help farmers process their federal loans.
Brian Perry, owner of B and B Bargain store in Grangeville, said he has been reaching out to local and state representatives to help him get information about renewing his federal firearms license.
“I’m going to the government side of it and a guy called me back today and said that the law enforcement side of (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is considered essential” and workers there are still on the job, Perry said.
“Licensing is considered nonessential so (workers) are furloughed out.”
That means by the end of January, when Perry’s license expires, he will no longer be able to sell guns or do any trading in firearms — a major part of his pawn shop business.
“It’s pretty darned important,” Perry said. “If you came in and looked at my rack, the amount of money and inventory that’s tied up that I can’t do anything with, it’s dead inventory. My customers can’t pick up pawned firearms. I can’t bring in internet-sold guns on a dealer-to-dealer transfer.”
Perry said he does an average of 1,500 firearms transactions a year.
“It’s one of these unforeseen things that people don’t think about in Grangeville, Idaho. They say: ‘Federal government, blah,’ but when it comes to dealing with the federal government, we all think of it as the Forest Service and it’s not.”
Perry, who has owned the store for four years, said he is required to renew his firearms license every four years.
Perry said he’s not optimistic the dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress over funding for a border wall with Mexico will be resolved any time soon. So if his license does expire, he will keep his store open but expects a big bite out of his business.
“This is serious. I am not going to break the law by saying the government is shut down; I’m going to keep going. It’s just one of the things that you’re going to have to deal with.
“It’s tough for me to get cranky,” Perry added. “I did vote Republican. But, well, the government shut down when the Democrats were in office, but I didn’t have to renew my license.”
This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.