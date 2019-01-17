Twenty-seven days into the partial government shutdown, the National Park Service remains closed. While the parks are technically closed, park visitors and business owners in neighboring cities such as Arco and West Yellowstone, Mont., that rely on tourism have modified their plans to work around the shutdown.
More than 4.1 million people visited Yellowstone National Park in 2017, while another 285,000 went through Craters of the Moon. Combined, tourism in the two parks added more than $360 million in value to Idaho, Montana and Wyoming that year.
Despite the shutdown, tourists, who often make plans to visit parks months in advance, are still coming, and some businesses and volunteers are funding or providing park maintenance themselves, ensuring visitors' experience is worthwhile.
Craters of the Moon
For the most part, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve sees a serious attendance drop-off during the winter months every year. The campgrounds and hotels in Arco expect fewer visitors coming through, so the closing of the monument in December has not impacted their earnings yet.
"Our park is usually closed in the winter every year. We're just here filling out paperwork right now," Arco KOA Manager Barbara Zimmer said.
The most popular events that the monument usually holds during the winter are its weekend snowshoe walks. These weekend trips are usually booked out months in advance, leaving many groups in the lurch after the monument was forced to close.
The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage visited the park twice last winter. Rangers lead the groups of girls on walks through the park, discussing the science of the landscape and the animals that flourish during the winter. Council Spokeswoman Erin Gorringe said that at least 50 girls in total attended the two snowshoe hikes and that more were on the waitlist.
"It's something they do pretty regularly, given that science is a big focus of the Girl Scouts," Gorringe said.
This year's trip, scheduled for Saturday, was first booked during the summer. The event was a free trip for the Scouts, so the girls who had already signed up do not lose money from the event being cancelled. But the regional council does not have a backup event planned for this weekend and can't reschedule its visit until after the monument reopens.
"There has been no available contact with the park rangers so we would have to wait until they are back in," Gorringe said.
The College of Southern Idaho will face the same issue in a few weeks should the shutdown last that long. The CSI Outdoor Program has taken college students to Craters of the Moon every February for at least seven years and announced plans for this year's trip on Feb. 9 on its Facebook page earlier this week.
"Obviously the government has shut down several times in the last seven years but our program hasn't been affected by it before," Program Coordinator Christa Gessaman said.
Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park and its concessionaires are still open for business. That’s the message that West Yellowstone-based businesses want potential visitors to hear during the shutdown.
While most park employees are technically furloughed, Yellowstone’s trails remain open and certain essential duties are being fulfilled.
The shutdown hasn’t stopped snowmobile rental and snowcoach companies from taking visitors into the park.
“If you didn't know there was a government shutdown, you wouldn't know there was a government shutdown visiting Yellowstone,” said David McCray, owner of Two Top Snowmobile Rental.
Two Top is one of many licensed Yellowstone National Park concessionaires based in West Yellowstone that rely on the park for business. The 55-year-old company rents snowmobiles and has a staff of professional guides, who share the same knowledge and expertise as National Park Service rangers, McCray said.
Marysue Costello, director of West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, said the shutdown’s impact on local businesses so far is minimal. “We really have not noticed at all,” she said.
“The people you wouldn’t get are the people who would think (the park) was closed,” Costello said. “The biggest part of this so far has been the holiday time and those reservations are made months in advance.”
If the park did totally shut down over the holidays, businesses such as Two Top would’ve been at a total loss, McCray said.
“We can't have our business work without the Christmas season,” he said.
That’s why a group of about 21 concessionaires, including Two Top, pooled their money to pay National Park Service employees to keep the park maintained. Trails are being groomed for snowmobiles and snowcoaches, bathrooms are being cleaned and some safety centers remain open to provide information to visitors.
West Yellowstone businesses aren’t the only concessionaires in the U.S. helping keep national parks maintained on their own dime. According to P. Daniel Smith, deputy director of the National Park Service, states, private concession companies and park nonprofit groups gave $2 million worth of donations and services to fund essential park operations, as of Jan. 6.
McCray said the concessionaires will pay to keep the park maintained for as long as it takes. Their jobs depend on the park remaining open and well-maintained, he said. But even if their livelihood didn't depend on Yellowstone, the concessionaires would keep the park maintained.
"We're good stewards and we care about Yellowstone Park," McCray said.