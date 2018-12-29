There's no one at Yellowstone National Park's entrance stations or visitor centers, and there's no one to clean the bathrooms. But the gates are open, and snowmobile and snow coach guides are still taking tourists into the park's interior.
They're also packing toilet paper.
Travis Watt, general manager of Three Bear Lodge and See Yellowstone Alpen Guides in West Yellowstone, Mont., said his guides and those at other companies have been picking up the slack over the past several days as the partial government shutdown limits the services available in the park.
Guides have restocked toilet paper in some places and they've hauled out trash. They've also been reminding clients to clean up after themselves. On Friday, Watt said, they'd been asked to bring a vacuum on their next trip to Canyon Village.
"We've just kind of been trying to take care of things internally," Watt said.
It appears the extra tasks will continue to fall on the winter guides for a few more days, as the shutdown continues. As a result, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will remain on furlough. Many others — such as law enforcement officers for the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service — are working without a guarantee of back pay.
Many locals are among those affected, including people Watt knows in West Yellowstone.
"The people who work at the gate here, right now they don't have a job and and they don't know their future," Watt said.
Several federal offices in Bozeman, Mont., are shuttered, but a few are unaffected. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is still issuing forecasts. The Natural Resource Conservation Service has funding to remain open nationwide. The Postal Service is still running.
Still, it makes for a relatively empty federal building in downtown Bozeman. A security guard was on duty in the building's lobby on Friday, monitoring the entrance to offices for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the NRCS and a few other agencies. He said only a handful of federal workers were in the building.
Across town, at the Forest Service's Bozeman Ranger District, a few inches of snow had piled up on agency cars and trucks, a sure sign that no one had been around in a while. A white sheet of paper on the front door confirmed that nobody was home. A separate sign directed delivery drivers to leave Forest Service packages at the south end of the building — where the NRCS was open.
No such direction had been posted for delivery drivers at the Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center, on the first floor of a building south of Montana State University. Scientists for a number of different federal agencies work there, including the U.S. Geological Survey.
On Friday, the office was empty and the lights were off. On a glass window next to the door were two stickers from the United Parcel Service. Someone was needed to sign for a package, and attempts to deliver on Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful.
Law enforcement officers for the Forest Service are still patrolling, and some timber work is still getting done on Forest Service land. Ed Regan, resource manager for RY Timber, said work rolls on at two projects — one in the Little Belt Mountains and another at the northwest end of the Crazy Mountains.
"The Forest Service has been able to keep the essential personnel going on the timber sales," Regan said.
The fact that Yellowstone's gates are still open has been a boon for businesses in the gateway towns. Near Yellowstone's northern entrance, Xanterra is keeping the road open and grooming ski trails, making it possible for people to get in and see the sights.
Loren Barrett, executive director of the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce, said it's mostly business as usual for people down there — other than taking calls from tourists worried about the shutdown tanking their vacation.
"We've been working really hard to let people know that you can still come," Barrett said.
Watt has fielded many of those calls, too. He said it's unfortunate that visitor centers in the park's interior aren't open as a result of the shutdown, but he's glad they're able to do business while the shutdown continues.
He even thinks they could get through the winter season doing some of the maintenance work on their own — like restocking toilet paper and hauling out trash— though they don't want to.
"Nobody wants to go that route but I think we could do it," Watt said. "Right now, everyone's kind of pitching in."