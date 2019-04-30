Motorists and pedestrians in Idaho Falls should watch out for some upcoming closures on 17th Street and Park Avenue.
The sidewalk on the north side of 17th Street, between South Holmes Avenue and St. Clair Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 1 as crews upgrade it to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The westbound right lane also will be closed to accommodate the construction.
Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signs and watch for construction crews. The project is expected to be done by May 7.
Also, Park Avenue between C and D streets will be closed starting on May 1 for some work on a water line. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to take until the last week of May, and drivers should plan for alternate routes.
Barring any unforeseen conditions, local residents and businesses will have access during the project. People are asked to use caution in the area and watch for equipment and workers.
HK Contractors is in charge of both products. Call them with any questions or concerns at 208-523-6600.