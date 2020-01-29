For people interested in the outdoors, conservation, identifying plants and animals, or learning about Idaho’s natural areas, the Idaho Master Naturalist program has a deal for you.
The Upper Snake Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists will begin core education classes for new master naturalists on March 2. The classes will continue each Monday evening through June 15. Classes start at 7 p.m. and usually end at 10 p.m.
Sign up deadline for the classes is Feb. 15. Cost is $75 per person for online curriculum or $115 for printed material.
“The Idaho Master Naturalist Program aims to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to actively work toward stewardship of Idaho’s natural environment,” according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
To become certified as a master naturalist, each student must complete 40 hours in the classroom the first year. That requirement is covered by the scheduled classes. Candidates also must complete 40 hours of volunteer work on one of several projects available with Fish and Game, the National Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or other non-profit organizations. Most classes are held in the Centennial Room of the Fish and Game office at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls. Some of the classes will be field trips planned in May and June.
“Idaho Master Naturalists can volunteer at nature centers, give programs to children, help biologists collect data, monitor wildlife, assist at parks and natural areas or contribute to many other conservation efforts,” the program said in its promotional material.
For more information, contact Pegge Steele at 208-523-1187 or Joseph Randolph at 360-870-4164.