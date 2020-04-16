In an effort to support local small businesses, Silver Star Communications has given each of its employees $100 from its company credit card to spend helping the community. Employees who are going through a difficult time financially can also choose to use it on themselves. Silver Star Communications is a telecommunications service provider with 100 employees across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
"Essentially, with everything happening, we’re looking for ways to hold our community together. We're trying to gear our support towards small, independent businesses who are the ones really struggling,” said Eric Gewiss, director of marketing.
In Idaho Falls, employees had fun picking out different ways to use their money in the community.
“Everyone’s gotten really creative,” said Paul Petersen, director of sales and customer service out of the Idaho Falls location.
One employee bought pet food for the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. Someone else bought art supplies and donated them to children in need.
Health care workers were especially feeling the love from Silver Star Communications. One bought 20 $5 gift cards from June’s Place in Rexburg and handed them out to employees at Madison Memorial Hospital. Another did the same with $20 gift cards to local restaurants that were sent to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center workers after asking for a list of employees' favorite restaurants. Someone else sent pizzas from a local joint to the hospitals.
“It’s about giving back to the community. Especially in times of need like this, we’re all in this together. Even as we're secluding ourselves, it’s important to help our neighbors,” Petersen said.
Gewiss bought lunch for car service workers who fixed his car and refused to let him pay. Petersen donated his $100 to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.
The company also donated $1,000 to nine food banks in eastern Idaho and Wyoming. The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket was one of the recipients.
Additionally, to ensure communities have access to communications and information during this pandemic, Silver Star Communications has set up free Wi-Fi hot spots across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The hot spots are placed in outdoor locations so users can maintain social distancing while using the internet either outside or from their cars.
“That’s been especially well-received. We had a lot of people call to thank us for that,” Petersen said. “We wanted to make sure kids learning from home or employees working from home had access to the internet.
The Idaho Falls hot spot is located at 890 Oxford Drive. A map of all locations can be found at silverstar.com/helping-keep-you-connected.