Twelve eastern Idaho residents ages 55-plus were honored at the annual Silver Stars awards luncheon Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The event recognizes honorees for “their personal and professional accomplishments, talents and positive contributions to our community,” said Donna Nims, Post Register advertising director.
This year’s recipients include John Baldus, Michelle Ball, Alfred DeCoria, Todd DeVries, Dorothy Gamble, Daris Howard, Vern Johnson, Rusty Landon, Nancy Makey, Amy Schmutz, Debbie Timm and Eric McGuire Wenstrom.
“(They are) strong people who are seasoned in their respective fields and who make the Idaho Falls area a strong and vibrant community,” Nims said. “They are people who mentor upcoming leaders and our youth, and they volunteer because they know the greater benefit.”
John Baldus worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Genesee, Idaho, giving 35 years as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He consistently volunteers at the Community Food Basket and served many years at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.
Michelle Ball worked as a teacher in Idaho Falls for more than 40 years. She founded Alturas International Academy. Prior to her work at Alturas, she instructed in a multi-age classroom for 22 years.
Alfred DeCoria was a teacher in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii who coached basketball, football, track and wrestling for more than 40 years. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Todd DeVries is a Licensed Master Social Worker mental health counselor at Autumn Leaves Psychiatry. He serves on the board of DWI and is the chair of the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. He is blind and has worked for more than 30 years with people with disabilities.
Dorothy Gamble is a retired teacher who loves teaching math. She serves as a guide, teacher and mentor to young and old. According to her nomination, she “speaks, serves, teaches and shows up.”
Daris Howard performs actively in local theater productions. He operated the Roxy Theater in St. Anthony for eight years with his family, providing original productions he’d written. He manages a website for a Rexburg YSA stake and gives away mounds of produce from his garden.
Vern Johnson, an Idaho Falls native, currently resides in Ashton where he helped construct a Habitat for Humanity home. He served as president of the Shelley Idaho Posse, which helps with search and rescue operations and participates in horsemanship competitions.
Rusty Landon is CEO of Entrusted, which owns and operates 20 hotels in the region. According to his nomination, “his team truly focuses on mentorship by providing entrusted employees with the tools they need along with support, training and educational opportunities.” He actively promotes the region as a business and leisure destination, creating local jobs in east Idaho.
Nancy Makey worked as the first female fire marshal at Idaho National Laboratory. She has lived in Idaho Falls for more than 60 years and helped organize the Northwest Living History Association, providing “living history portrayals,” according to her nomination. She also founded the Battelle Energy Alliance Toastmasters group.
Amy Schmutz volunteers at the Teton Cancer Institute. As a cancer survivor, she also serves in the Snake River Cancer Alliance Support group. She helps inform others about the importance of receiving mammograms. She organizes for speakers to address the group, talks to patients and provides comfort bags.
Debbie Timm worked for many years as Jefferson Joint School District 251’s child nutrition director. She organized summer meal programs and worked with businesses to support the lunch program. She has been president of the Idaho School Nutrition Association. She has traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak to legislators about changes schools need in their nutrition programs.
Eric Wenstrom created the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony in 1989. “He also cofounded the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Center, teaches orchestra and founded the Teton Chamber Orchestra,” his nomination said.
A selection committee reviewed each nomination and determined the final award recipients.
Each honoree received a trophy. The event was sponsored by Lincoln Court, Club Apple and Prime Time Auctions and organized by the Post Register.
A special section recognizing each recipient and his or her contributions will be included in Saturday’s paper.
