Twelve eastern Idaho residents ages 55-plus were honored at the annual Silver Stars awards luncheon Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event recognizes honorees for “their personal and professional accomplishments, talents and positive contributions to our community,” said Donna Nims, Post Register advertising director.


John Baldus
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket volunteer John Baldus shows his Silver Stars award.
Michelle Ball

Michelle Ball, founder of Alturas International Academy, receives a Silver Stars award.
Al DeCoria
Long-time coach and instructor Al DeCoria accepts his Silver Stars award Monday.
Todd DeVries

Autumn Leaves Psychiatry LMSW and mental health counselor Todd DeVries smiles with his award.
Dorothy Gamble
Beloved Idaho Falls educator Dorothy Gamble smiles after receiving her Silver Stars award.
Daris Howard

Local actor and playwright Daris Howard accepts his Silver Stars trophy.
Vern Johnson
Vern Johnson has given a lifetime of service in Idaho Falls, Shelley and Ashton.
Rusty Landon
Rusty Landon, Entrusted CEO, receives a Silver Stars award Monday.
Nancy Makey
Nancy Makey was the first female fire marshal for Idaho National Laboratory.
Amy Schmutz
Cancer survivor and volunteer Amy Schmutz was one of 12 recipients honored with the Silver Stars award on Monday.
Debbie Timm
Jefferson Joint School District 251's beloved Child Nutrition Director Debbie Timm receives a Silver Stars award.

