U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has a big fundraising lead over his Democratic opponent Aaron Swisher, according to the latest campaign finance numbers.
The October quarterly reports, which cover all activity from July 1 to Sept. 30, were due Monday. In just the last filing period, Simpson raised about $208,000 and Swisher about $48,000.
Simpson has raised a little more than $1 million from Jan. 1, 2017, until Sept. 30 of this year, spent about $878,000 and closed with $289,781.55 on Sept. 30. Swisher, who hopes to unseat Simpson to represent Idaho’s Second Congressional District, raised $117,000 from Oct. 15, 2017, until Sept. 30, spent $94,826.07 and closed with $22,174.36, according to Federal Election Commission data.
Most of Simpson’s fundraising has come in larger contributions, according to FEC data — $21,469.95 of his total haul this election cycle came in contributions of $200 or less, while $138,300 came in amounts of $2,000 or more. Thirty-nine political action committees gave Simpson the maximum contribution of $5,000 in a calendar year, representing a mix of interests but with many agricultural and nuclear industry groups and conservative political committees on the list.
Simpson’s biggest donors in the last filing period, giving $5,000 each, were the American Dental PAC, the Credit Union Legislative Action Council, the PAC of the nuclear reactor company Framatome, Micron Technology, the National Auto Dealers Association, the Realtors Political Action Committee, the Snake River Sugar Company PAC, the U.S. Ecology PAC, which represents a Boise-based hazardous waste treatment and disposal company, and Waterpac, which represents the National Rural Water Association.
More of Swisher’s contributions have come in smaller amounts — $47,489.58 came in amounts of $200 or less. His handful of larger contributors include Carol and Tom Robertson of Twin Falls and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Idaho Democratic donor A.J. Balukoff. His biggest donors in the last filing period were $2,000 each from the Blaine County Democrats and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and $5,000 from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Swisher also loaned $2,000 to his own campaign.
The only independent spending reported in the race was $861.86 that the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety spent earlier this year to oppose Simpson.