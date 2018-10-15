The candidates to represent Idaho's Second Congressional District sparred over energy policy, immigration and much else at an Idaho Public Television debate Sunday.
Mike Simpson, the 10-term Republican incumbent who is seeking another two years, pointed to his record of getting funding for local priorities such as Idaho National Laboratory and public lands maintenance and his working creating the Boulder-White Clouds wilderness area.
Democrat Aaron Swisher, a Boise resident and economist who is running for office for the first time, said in his opening statement that he voted for Simpson years ago, seeing him as the type of moderate whose views aligned with with his own. He has since changed his mind.
"I see this man as a threat to our fiscal stability as well as affordable health care," Swisher said.
The debate was moderated by a panel of journalists including Post Register commentary page editor Bryan Clark. They discussed a wide range of topics, including energy policy and climate change, issues over which Simpson has some influence in his role as chairman of the House Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
Simpson said he "absolutely" believes climate change is real and humans are causing it. He talked about his work to support alternate energy research, including at INL.
"We aren't just sticking our heads in the sand," he said. "I'm not dragging my knuckles. The reality is, climate change is happening."
Swisher supports a "BTU tax," which is a type of energy tax, to drive down fossil fuel use and encourage more widespread adoption of clean energy. He thinks Idaho could play a major role in such a future.
“Idaho is a renewable energy state," he said. "We have a lot of solar, a lot of wind, a lot of hydro."
Simpson said he would oppose this.
"I don't think taxing people more money and driving our economy into the ground is the right answer to (get) people to accept these new technologies," he said.
They also discussed immigration, an issue on which their views are somewhat close. Both support citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who were brought here as children. Both support improved border security and both oppose building a wall along the entire Mexican border. And both criticized the Trump administration’s former policy of breaking up families crossing the border illegally.
“I don’t believe in family separation,” Simpson said. “That’s not Republican values, that’s not Democratic values, that’s not American values.”
Swisher favors a single-payer “Medicare for all” system, which Simpson opposes, instead favoring increasing competition in the healthcare market. The two also differed on trade. Simpson supports free trade and sees tariffs as a tax on consumers, although he also defended some of Trump’s actions, viewing them as negotiating tactics.
Swisher said you can have free trade with countries such as Canada that have worker protection laws and wages similar to ours, but that free trade with countries such as Mexico or India undercuts American workers.
"We have to have a trade policy that is based on the difference between us and the country we are trading with," Swisher said.
Both candidates also distanced themselves from their parties' national leaders. Simpson, who publicly broke with then-candidate Donald Trump after the "Access Hollywood" tapes of Trump bragging about groping women and attempting to commit adultery came out in October 2016, wouldn't commit to voting for him in 2020. Simpson said he still dislikes many of the things Trump says, but praised his management of the economy.
"That (growth) doesn't just happen," Simpson said. "It happens because the policies that have been enacted free up businesses to create jobs and growth."
Swisher wants Congress to do more to investigate the separation of families at the border and Russian interference in the 2016 election, but he said talk of impeaching Trump is premature until independent counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is done. He also said he does not plan to vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker.
"I don't like Nancy Pelosi's style and I would probably be looking at someone new," Swisher said, mentioning California Congressman Adam Schiff as a possibility.
Swisher wrapped up by saying it was time to send someone new to Congress.
"Do you really think that sending Congressman Simpson back for another two years after the 20 he has had is going to fix things?" he asked.
Simpson closed with a plea for civility.
"We need to spend less time yelling at each other and more time listening to one another," he said.