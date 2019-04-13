On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash near the intersection of SH32 and SH33, near Tetonia.
Gary Matkin, 21, of Tetonia, was westbound on SH33 in a 2000 Ford F-350. Matkin lost control of the vehicle on the roadway. The Ford went off the north side of SH33 and into a field, where it rolled and came to rest on its top. Matkin was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs by ground ambulance and then the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.