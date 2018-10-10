The Sister Cities of Idaho Falls and Tokai-mura, Japan, held a reception for their 37th anniversary Tuesday at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
The event included speeches, a gift exchange and lifetime memberships were given to contributing members.
Speakers included Cindy Ozaki, president of Idaho Falls Sister Cities; Tom Hally, president of the Idaho Falls City Council; Jeff Newgard of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho; Osamu Yamada, mayor of Tokai-mura; and Miyai Abe Griggs, executive director of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
Speeches were translated to Japanese by Noboru Aoyagi, an interpreter from the Tokai-mura delegation.
Ozaki said the two communities have learned and adopted ideas from each other through their partnership.
“Idaho Falls and Tokai-mura became sister cities because we have both potatoes and nuclear research in common,” Ozaki said. “We’ve had many exchanges where we’ve learned about different kinds of education, different products, recreation. It’s made both cities stronger.”
A delegation from Tokai-mura comes to Idaho Falls every other year, while an Idaho Falls delegation travels to Tokai-mura every other year. The program began in 1981, and more than 1,000 people have participated in exchanges, according to Yamada. This year nine delegates visited from Takai-mura.
“I believe these exchanges have been established by the firm relationship between us,” Yamada said through a translator. “I hope these last for the next 50 or 100 years.”
An annual tradition between the two cities is to give gifts that represent their own culture. Idaho Falls representatives gave the Tokai-mura delegates two gifts, one from the city and one from the Sister Cities members. Both were historical Native American art pieces.
Yamada and Hiroshi Sunaoshi, a member of the Tokai-mura delegation who used to work at Idaho National Laboratory, accepted the gifts.
The Tokai-mura delegates will present their gifts to Idaho Falls later in the week.
After the gift presentation, Bob and Jane Hoff of AeroMark and James and Darla Hoff of Hoff Farms received special recognition for their involvement with Sister Cities.
“This family has contributed greatly to the success and education of the Idaho Falls and Tokai-mura Sister Cities programs,” Ozaki said in prepared remarks. “We are honoring their contributions with an honorary lifetime membership to the Idaho Falls Sister Cities.”
Bob Hoff, owner of AeroMark, has given rides in his vintage biplanes to the Japanese exchange visitors.
Bob Hoff and his family enjoy donating rides in their planes because “people want to experience a wide and open cockpit biplane,” he said. “It’s a fairly unique experience now, and we like to give to various organizations, including Sister Cities. Eighty percent of the use of these airplanes is to give.”
He added that the friends he’s made through Sister Cities are “so enthusiastic you can’t hardly hold them down.”