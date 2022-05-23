A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property.
Chanel Tewalt, deputy director of ISDA, also confirmed the department is investigating the feedlot, but said he could not comment because the investigation is still open.
The investigation is reportedly based on tips received from Animal Recovery Mission, an animal rights group that conducts undercover investigations in animal abuse conditions.
A video sent to the Post Register Monday appears to depict animals being improperly and cruelly killed, and animals living in poor conditions.
The Post Register has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video. Lovell confirmed the sheriff's office had received information from the same group, which was the basis of the investigation of the property Friday.
Under the Humane Slaughter Act passed by the United States legislature in 1958, animals that are slaughtered need to be either sedated or otherwise rendered insensible to pain.
In the video, animals including pigs and goats are seen being stabbed, cut and slaughtered with a knife while screaming in pain. Other animals are seen living, eating and sleeping among large piles of feces and manure reaching the height of the surrounding fencing.
Richard Couto, president and founder of ARM, said he posed as a buyer wanting the animals in order to get the footage.
"You have to treat these like undercover drug operations," Couto said.
ARM is based in Florida, but Couto said he travelled to Idaho Falls to investigate the feedlot after receiving tips from residents about the conditions.
Two days after law enforcement responded to the property, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was called out at 1:20 a.m. after a bystander reported seeing flames in the area.
According to a news release, the blaze consumed an RV, a tractor, and two large haystacks. It later spread to several boxes of pig feed, and reportedly endangered the livestock. Firefighters extinguished the fire, with no injuries to livestock, civilians or firefighters.
Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. She said it could take between two weeks and a month to reach a conclusion as to the cause.