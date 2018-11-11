The Skyline Gun Club will hold its annual fall turkey shoot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We always seem to have a good turnout for our November turkey shoot,” said Rick Owens, manager of the Skyline Gun Club. “And everyone who participates is going to go home with a turkey.”
Cost to participate is $30. Several prizes also will be given out, including a door prize.
Owens said shooters will participate in different disciplines at the club’s trap and skeet shotgun ranges at 6888 W. Arco Highway. Overall best score wins the meet. Ties are decided by a card draw.
The club’s cafe, which normally serves burgers and sandwiches, will be serving a turkey dinner during the day.
“Last year we had 173 people participate,” Owen said.
The competition is sponsored by Teton Toyota and Teton Volkswagen.
For information, contact Rick Owens at 208-520-1987 or Lance Owens at 208-520-4888.