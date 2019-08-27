A small, lightning-caused fire is being allowed to burn in the Boone Creek area of the Jedidian Smith Wilderness Area about 25 miles north of Driggs.
The 26-acre fire, believed to have been started Aug. 16 near the Wyoming border, is “smoldering and creeping along the forest floor,” according to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The Forest Service has closed the South Boone Trail that passes through the burning area.
"The Boone Creek Trail isn’t heavily used," said Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. "Mostly by hunters and a few horsemen/women."
Officials have elected to let the fire burn. The nearest structures are at Camp Loll, operated by the Boy Scouts of America about five miles to the southwest.
“Fire serves many roles in the ecosystem,” said Jeff Hill, Forest Service fire management officer. “Due to the location of this fire and limited private values at risk, managers felt this fire would be good to reduce existing biomass, recycle nutrients into the soil and regenerate vegetation, along with increasing plant and animal diversity.”
Officials expect the fire to burn until heavy rains or snow puts it out.
The Forest Service is conducting two prescribed burn projects starting this week — the St. Charles prescribed burn and Fall Creek Aspen improvement project.
The Forest Service will use drip torches and aerial ignition from helicopters or drones to burn dense fuel and regenerate aspen stands in the St. Charles area in the Montpelier Ranger District.
In the Fall Creek Basin near Commissary and Fourth of July ridges, the Forest Service, in partnership with Idaho Department of Fish and Game, is burning several thousand acres over the next few years to improve aspen stands and improve elk habitat. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided support and funding to complete this project.
“Everything is going really well on the ground,” said Martell Gibbons, assistant fire management officer for the Palisades Ranger District. “The fire is meeting our objectives and performing like we anticipated.”