SALMON — The transformation of rural America tied to changing times and changing people is well known in this mountain town whose economy once was powered by mining and logging and whose residents once were mostly miners and loggers and their families.
Today, decades since the last economic boom tied to those extractive industries, Lemhi County relies heavily on agriculture and government in addition to the service and tourism trades.
That metamorphosis — and more to come — is at the center of an exhibit to open at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 204 Main Street (Salmon’s former library building) entitled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
The exhibit and a broader program, brought by the Smithsonian Institute, the Lemhi County Historical Society, Idaho Humanities Council and Sacajawea Center, are designed to provoke questions and thoughts about the alteration of such local elements as the landscape, community and economy.
The exercise is not purely cerebral; it contains the higher aim of helping to guide Salmon as it enters its near and distant future, said Hope Benedict, Idaho State University historian and head of the Lemhi County Historical Society.
The public will have ample opportunity to view the exhibit, which includes photographs of Salmon and its people 100 years ago and the same subjects today. It is to be open daily from Saturday to Jan. 10 except for Christmas Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Areas under examination include identity, with Benedict pointing out that the identity of rural America mirrors, to a large degree, the country’s national identity. Closer to home, Benedict suggested that the Lemhi, Salmon and Beaverhead mountain ranges anchor the area’s identity.
“We identify ourselves in terms of where we live — and how we live,” she said.
Lin Gray, head of the Sacajawea Center in Salmon, said that definition of identity informs another component of the program, which centers on land or sense of place.
“As a person, one of the strongest connections I have to a place is its landscape,” she said. “Anyone who chooses to live in Salmon, Lemhi County or anywhere in Idaho lives here for various reasons, but they mostly have a connection with the land. Many in Lemhi County would probably say there is something about the land that influenced their choice to be living here.”
Historically, a quality unique to Lemhi County in terms of its strength is the number of families which settled in the area decades ago and which still persist today. Benedict’s research for her doctoral dissertation showed Lemhi County had much higher rates of such continuity among families than rates found in other parts of Idaho and the U.S. Midwest where agricultural activity is even more pronounced, Benedict said.
“When you get here, you must be persistent to survive. You may come as a miner and later become a rancher when mining is no longer viable,” she said. “If you really feel committed and develop a strong sense of place, you are willing to persist here — because you want to, no matter what it takes.”
The concept of persistence perhaps goes hand-in-hand with another of the exhibit’s emphases, which is managing change.
“Rural America is at a crossroad just as the West is at a crossroads,” said Benedict. “As our economy and the composition of our communities undergo change, how are we preparing for those shifts and what, ultimately, do we hope to achieve?; who are we in the process of becoming?”
Benedict hopes the exhibit and associated events will aid the area in addressing such questions.