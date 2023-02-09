Snake Plain storm clouds

A depleted Jackson Lake is seen on Sept. 28, 2022, with part of the Teton Range in the background. Reservoirs in the Upper Snake River storage system from Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park to Lake Walcott have been depleted and the system is at 38 percent of its total storage capacity.
Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, speaking at a special forum sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Waterfront Event Center in Idaho Falls.
Editor's note: This is the first article in a two-part series looking at efforts to fix the 2015 agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.
All water is not created equal in Idaho.
There are senior water rights and junior water rights. What is formally called the law of prior appropriation determines the holder of senior water rights, a right that can be the difference between a bountiful harvest and bankruptcy during a drought.
The law of prior appropriation, often referred to as “first in time, first in right,” was adopted as law by the Idaho Territorial Legislature in 1881 and is part of Article XV in Idaho’s Constitution.
Here in Idaho, there are wet years, there are dry years and then there are times of drought. And that’s where the contentiousness between senior water rights and junior water rights holders has triggered recent debate. There also is the dichotomy between surface water versus groundwater.
Surface water is comprised of water from the reservoir storage system and diversions from rivers and streams. Groundwater is pumped out of an aquifer estimated to hold water equivalent to Lake Erie — estimated to be 392,000,000 acre feet. (An acre foot is the amount of water — nearly 326,000 gallons — needed to cover one acre to a depth of one foot.)
In an attempt to bridge the troubled waters, the Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators signed an agreement in 2015 to avoid further litigation and a potential water call by the Idaho Department of Water Resources on junior water rights holders to protect senior water rights holders.
The agreement called on the Ground Water Appropriators to reduce groundwater consumption by 240,000 acre feet annually in an effort to restore the reach gains at Hagerman and American Falls and restore necessary flow to meet senior water rights. Groundwater users also agreed to not irrigate before April 1 or after Oct. 31.
During the past two years, in 2021 and 2022, the combination of low snowpack, drought, exceptionally hot temperatures early in the growing season and continuing throughout the summer resulted in depletion of storage water and increased demand on groundwater resources. That added up to two years without aquifer recharge.
This placed additional demand on the reservoirs that comprise the Upper Snake River storage system. Reservoirs from Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park to Lake Walcott, have been depleted. Total storage capacity of the system is 4,045,695 acre feet and it is currently at 38 percent capacity or 1,517,707 acre feet.
In August, when it became apparent that the Ground Water Appropriators weren’t going to meet the 2015 agreement, concern arose that Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, would issue a water curtailment to protect senior water rights in the Magic Valley.
There was discussion that Spackman would issue a curtailment on junior water rights holders in the Upper Valley impacting 150,000 acres. Through a combination of reduction in irrigation demand by water districts the rumors of curtailment proved to be just that.
Tony Dixey, water master for the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company, said that the canal company struggled to meet its shareholders water demands late in the summer.
“We actually implemented quite a few different tactics to make it through the year. We had all of our patrons go to a five and two schedule. So, five days they could run and two days they had to be off,” Dixey said.
“We were actually estimated to run out of water mid-August and we were able to drag it out using those tactics to September 7. We were completely out of water. We had no water available in our allotment any longer,” he said.
A 2023 study funded by the Bingham Groundwater District looked at the possible impact of cutting off water to junior water right holders in the Upper Valley and projected a potential farm income loss estimate of $233 million in the five-county area of Bingham, Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson and Power.
The potential for such a curtailment has the attention of Idaho’s executive and legislative branches of government.
Then-state Rep. Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) speaks with educators during a roundtable discussion at Thunder Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke has been to this water rodeo before. In a previous political life as the Republican majority leader of the Idaho House, Bedke helped mediate the 2015 Settlement Agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.
He also has participated in mediating the refill issue in the Boise water system and a curtailment order in July 2021 in the Bellevue Triangle area of the Wood River basin.
Bedke, in his new position as lieutenant governor, has been given the task of resolving disputes about the 2015 agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and the Ground Water Appropriators that have arisen during the past two years of drought by Gov. Brad Little.
“The agreement is adaptive. If it’s not performing like everyone said that it should then the agreement itself calls for other measures,” Bedke said of the 2015 agreement.
There are two specific areas of concern when it comes to aquifer recharge: The Thousand Springs reach and the American Falls reach above American Falls Reservoir.
“I think we’ve learned some things since 2015. That all recharge is not created equal,” he said. “That the more of it that we can recharge above American Falls Reservoir the better off we’ll be. Some of the easy spots to recharge are down below Milner but recharging down there doesn’t necessarily help the reach gains above Minidoka Dam.”
Bedke said it’s important to “maintain and protect the prior appropriation doctrine and that we don’t support any policies that allow for depletion of the aquifer over time.”
Bedke said that senior water right users don’t want to see their junior water right neighbors put out of business, but the senior water users are entitled to their water. Bedke would like to see Idaho capture more of the natural flow and place that water either in storage or in the recharge efforts.
He estimates that, depending on the snowpack, the state sees between 750,000 and 1 million acre feet of water leave the state during the spring thaw.
“We’ve got to find a bunch of spots above Milner (Dam) that we can put that water into the aquifer and not let any of it leave,” he said, “and that’s where the state comes in. We’re being very aggressive about putting up infrastructure and divert the water back into the aquifer.”
Jeff Raybould, of St. Anthony, has a rather unique perspective in the ongoing discussion of Idaho water allocation. Not only is Raybould an Upper Valley potato farmer, he also is the chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board.
Raybould recognizes that the current debate over the 2015 agreement for aquifer recharge and the looming potential for water curtailments has been developing for far longer than the past two years.
“You can point fingers in any direction to find someone at fault,” he said. “For the first half or two-thirds of the 20th century we saw the irrigation develop on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA), it was predominantly flood irrigation, huge amounts of incidental recharge occurred and we built this great big mound of water in the aquifer.”
Speaking in measured tones, Raybould is confident that the state will be able to resolve the demands on its natural resource.
“I believe we have the ability to manage this thing,” he said. “We’ve been very successful in implementing a managed recharge program. We need to expand that program in the Upper Valley to get more water into the upper end of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA). I think over time we can stabilize and even recover the ESPA to higher levels and that will solve a lot of these problems.”
Raybould said that there is a significant amount of spring runoff that the state should capture and store
“On average there is a million acre feet a year of water that spills over Milner Dam and goes to the ocean because we don’t have enough surface storage and we didn’t have aquifer recharge capacity to capture those flows,” he said. “I think that we can capture a significant amount of that water and as we build up that capacity and we can manage how we capture and hold that water in the basin I think maybe we can take care of this additional demand that we see out there to grow more forage crops and still have our other traditional crops have an adequate water supply.”
Cloud seeding, that Idaho Power helps fund, is another venue that Raybould said is helping add to the annual snowpack.
Along with Bedke, several eastern Idaho legislators are keeping tabs on the current negotiations taking place between the Surface Water Coalition and the Ground Water Appropriators.
Many believe that the 2015 Agreement needs to be amended to take into account drought years such as the area has experienced in the past two years.
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen and Rep. Jerald Raymond, all Republicans, are united in their concern about the impact a water call would have on the Upper Valley agricultural economy. They also were united in advocating for increasing water storage capacity.
Burtenshaw, represents District 31 and is the chairman of the Resources and Environment Committee. Burtenshaw, a farmer/rancher in the Terreton area, said that there are several areas where the agreement should be amended.
He believes that if an irrigation district is meeting its mitigation responsibility, then it should be safe from a water call.
“We made this agreement as a state, a complete aquifer, Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, and let’s say one district is meeting all their mitigation goals and one district is not. Then the call, as it’s written goes out to everybody. If you’re making your mitigation and you get a call, that’s not very good mitigation,” Burtenshaw said.
Burtenshaw also would like to see better estimates of water supply going into the growing season by the Department of Water Resources.
“We’ve got to be able to predict better. Financially it doesn’t make sense to spend the money for crops if we don’t have the water,” he said.
“Do we need to increase our capacity to store? I say yes. The more storage we have the more security we have,” Burtenshaw said. “The same is true about recharge, the more recharge we have the better health our aquifer seems to be in.”
Furniss, from Rigby, represents District 31, seat B. He believes the boundaries in the 2015 agreement should be expanded to include more groundwater users to share the mitigation burden.
Rep. Rod Furniss is seen in this March 2021 photo.
“The boundaries don’t include many areas that it should,” Furniss said. “There are some areas in Bingham County that are not in that boundary and there’s some area down in Aberdeen that are not in those boundaries and so they’re not held to account for their water, and we just need to include those in the formula.”
He also believes that the agreement should be amended to include averaging of water rights and expand the allowable dates for irrigation.
“The 2015 agreement, if you read it real close, it’s adaptive and it’s lenient, but what they left out of that was averaging those water rights over several years, so that needs to be amended,” Furniss said.
Furniss also would like to the permissible dates for groundwater irrigation in the agreement expanded.
“Hard dates don’t work real well in that agreement. We need to probably expand those dates. I think currently it’s April 1 to November 1. It probably needs to be March 15 to November 15.”
Mickelsen, of Idaho Falls, is a first-year legislator representing District 32, seat A. Mickelsen’s family is a large agricultural producer in the Upper Valley.
Mickelsen said that the 2015 agreement failed to take into account drought years versus strong water years.
“It’s only been the past two years that there’s been a problem,” she said, “but you also hit hot, dry years. The problem is when you have something like that it has to have some flexibility. It becomes a much more challenging situation as far as the reductions go.”
In spite of the drought and the low snowpack the past two years Mickelsen Farms has met its groundwater reductions every year she said. However, because the groundwater district that their farm belongs to did not meet its reductions, Mickelsen Farms faced curtailment.
“It’s very punitive to individual growers that met those reductions, that made those adjustments to their operation, that shorted their grain crops in some years,” Mickelsen said. “That’s one of the major problems, if individuals who make the reduction are going to be punished for the group as a whole.”
Mickelsen believes that the canal companies and senior water rights holders in the Magic Valley need to be more efficient in their water usage. In some ways it comes down to the definition of beneficial use.
“That’s one of the flaws of the settlement agreement is we have to look at what beneficial use is,” Mickelsen said. “Is it reasonable for the value they’re getting out of shutting off all these acres. Is there a way to make everybody pretty much whole versus some people completely whole and other people basically get run over by a freight train? I think there’s a balance there and I think we’re going to have to find that balance.”
It’s a conundrum that Mickelsen believes the Legislature is going to have to step in and enact new laws.
“Ultimately, the Legislature is going to have to come in and say to these canal companies that are making calls, ‘you know what, you have a responsibility to do all you can to mitigate your damages before you want somebody else to come in and be responsible,’” she said. “In regular courts of law if I can mitigate an injury to myself and don’t do it, then I’m not entitled to damages.
