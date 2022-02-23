Michelle Ziel-Dingman is adding another hat to her community involvement.
Ziel-Dingman, the Idaho Falls City Council president, started her first day as the Snake River Animal Shelter’s new executive director on Monday.
“When the position (at Snake River) became available, my heart just leapt because I saw an incredible opportunity to share my story and ensure the Snake River Animal Shelter has a long legacy in our community,” Ziel-Dingman said.
She said she sought the job because of how life-changing adopting a shelter animal has been for her family. Her family has adopted two dogs in the last four years, Yoda and Chewie, and she credits the dogs helping teach her kids responsibility and how to love unconditionally.
Ziel-Dingman is replacing former executive director Stephen Buzzell, who took over at the start of 2021. She said she wants to continue the shelter’s efforts as a no-kill shelter and euthanize as few animals as possible. Since opening in 2015, the shelter has helped dog and cat euthanasia rates drop in the Idaho Falls area and the shelter has a high release rate.
The latest statistics on the shelter’s website indicate 1,138 animals were brought to the shelter in 2020 and 1,081 of those animals were adopted, accounting for a 94% release rate.
In a text to the Post Register, Ziel-Dingman wrote that dogs stayed at the shelter for an average of 11 days and that cats stayed 16 days during the last two months. She also said the shelter is seeing fewer people surrender their animals, which has helped staff release the animals they have.
“Ensuring that every animal who comes through our facility can be adopted is our top priority,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Another program Ziel-Dingman said she wants to continue grow at the shelter is the K-9 Academy, which improves behavior in shelter dogs and assists owners with their pets’ behavior. She also wants to expand the dog run area at the shelter to improve the social interaction for shelter dogs.
Ziel-Dingman has been a resident of Idaho for 25 years and is serving her second term as city council president. She also is the president of the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls and is on the boards of Community Youth in Action and Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
“The Snake River Animal Shelter Board of Directors is thrilled for Michelle’s leadership, fundraising expertise, and passion for animals to secure a strong future for our nonprofit organization,” animal shelter board Chair Christine Wiersma said in a Feb. 10 news release.
Fur Ball, the shelter’s biggest annual fundraising event, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., May 7 at the Elks Lodge. Information about the shelter is available on its website at snakeriveranimalshelter.org.