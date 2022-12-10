Twelve cats were in the cold for 13 hours overnight recently before employees at the Snake River Animal Shelter found them while coming to work the next morning.

Someone had abandoned the cats around 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, after the shelter had closed and staff had gone home.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.