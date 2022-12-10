Twelve cats were in the cold for 13 hours overnight recently before employees at the Snake River Animal Shelter found them while coming to work the next morning.
Someone had abandoned the cats around 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, after the shelter had closed and staff had gone home.
One of the cats, Frosty Merry Bells, as she is now known at the shelter, did not come out of the experience unscathed. She lost the tips of her ears.
Eastern Idaho animal shelters are reaching a crisis as more animals come in than they have space for. Owners who want to surrender their pets call asking if there is space only to be told it may be weeks or even months before there will be an opening.
“People get really upset with us on the phone when we tell them we have a waitlist,” said Lyamca Manon, outreach specialist for Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.
The list is more than 100 animals long, with 85 dogs and 35 cats.
Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter, a status it intends to maintain, but the increase in surrenders and abandonments have forced the shelter staff to scramble for solutions to the overflow of animals.
In many cases pet owners have told shelter staff that rising rents, pet fees and inflation have forced them to consider surrendering their animal companions.
Some owners have taken to abandoning their animals outside the shelter instead of waiting. Two days before shelter staff found a dozen cats abandoned, they also found a 6-month-old heeler-mix dog now known as Faith.
The abandonments left staff scrambling to find space at the shelter. The cats had to spend their first days at the shelter living in the crate they were found in.
No one knows better than the shelter staff that keeping the cats in crates is not good for them, but with every kennel full, it was the best they could do until the shelter could arrange foster care on short notice, or adopt enough cats out to make the necessary space.
Sharing animals with other shelters has helped in the past, but other shelters are facing the same struggles.
“We do not have space for the 12 cats that were abandoned here yesterday they are in temporary crates,” the shelter said in a Facebook comment on Dec. 1 explaining the situation. “What happens if another litter gets dropped off?”
Compounding the problem is the lack of information on those abandoned animals. Both Frosty Merry Bells and Faith came to the shelter with no medical history, and no information on whether they could be kept with other animals or children.
Manon said rising rents and stricter rules on pets have been a primary reason why so many people have had to consider surrendering their pets.
Pet deposits can cost hundreds of dollars, and pet fees add to monthly rent. Also a major factor is that rentals that allow pets tend to be more expensive before pet costs are considered.
A search on Apartments.com shows the lowest-cost apartment listed in Idaho Falls is $625 a month. Performing a search on pet friendly apartments, however, cuts out several low-cost options, leaving pet owners with listings that cost $1,000 a month or more.
Bigger dogs, in particular, can struggle to find a home, as several rentals limit pet size to 35 pounds.
“That does weigh on somebody if they don’t have a lot of money,” Manon said.
To help reduce those costs, Snake River Animal Shelter has been hosting an “Empty the Shelters” event with funding from the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation helps cover adoption fees for the shelter, allowing would-be pet owners to save more money for rental costs.
The event, which ends Sunday, reduces the cost of dog adoptions from $160 to $20 and cat adoptions from $70 to $10.
Thursday was a good day, Manon said, with three adoptions, but overall the shelter’s staff hasn’t been able to move as many animals as they had hoped.
Several staff members have taken to fostering animals themselves to make room, but they face the same financial and space limitations that drive so many pet owners to ask if the shelter has room.
“If we could take them all, we would,” Manon said, “but we also have to pay pet fees.”
