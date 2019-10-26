Nala, a shaggy-haired shelter dog brought into Idaho Falls Animal Services, would bite anyone who tried to pet her. Five years ago, there would have been only one thing to do with Nala: euthanasia. Today, there’s the Snake River Animal Shelter, the first nonprofit animal shelter in eastern Idaho.
Sylvia Medina, the shelter’s founder who has personally fostered more than 300 animals, cites the former euthanasia rates as being the primary reason for wanting to start the Snake River Animal Shelter. “It triggered something in me that we need to do something.”
Though it took nearly seven years of fundraising before the shelter opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2015, Medina was touched to see the community come together for the cause.
“Everyone rallied around to raise money and campaign for the shelter. There were a lot of committed board members,” Medina said. “Bill Maeck made a huge difference in helping us get over the finish line.”
The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation donated $710,000 toward a new Snake River Animal Shelter building. Bill Maeck died in February 2018.
Between 2008 and 2014, the Idaho Falls Animal Services cat euthanasia rate stayed between 70.6 percent and 78.3 percent. Then, in 2015, the first year of Snake River’s existence, the cat euthanasia rate dropped to 68.35 percent for the first time. Each year, the percentage has continued to drop until it reached last year’s record low of 20.68 percent. Dogs saw a similar decrease, falling from a 36.45 percent euthanasia rate in 2008 to 1.36 percent in 2018.
Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Kristin Sanger believes her facility had a part in lowering those numbers. Other significant factors include the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter closing its dropbox in 2018, in hopes of making owners more accountable for animal surrenders, and participating in multiple spay and neuter programs, according to Danyelle Harker, Idaho Falls animal control officer.
“(Snake River Animal Shelter) definitely has a role to play. They take in more surrenders and that allows us to focus on our own animals more,” Harker said.
Snake River Animal Shelter’s initial step in lowering that rate was to provide a place for as many animals as possible. In its first year, the shelter took in 701 animals. Last year, it took in 1,243 animals. Even for a no-kill shelter, it rehomes an unusually large number of animals that come in. The Snake River Animal Shelter has a 99.7 percent live release rate, meaning that 99.7 percent is the percentage of animals that go into a shelter come out alive.
“The 0.3 percent that get euthanized are typically very, very ill and suffering and there isn’t a humane way to help them through their illness,” Sanger said. “Or, on occasion, there is a dog that is too violent to get integrated back into society.”
That high live release percentage is partly due to using a managed intake system, a luxury not afforded to municipal shelters.
“We don’t take all animals,” Sanger said. “We run it like a business to try to make the most impact possible; it’s about saving as many animals as possible.”
Being a nonprofit, however, comes with its own set of issues. While municipal shelters receive government funding to stabilize basic operation costs, nonprofit shelters do not. Food supply was one of the first problems Snake River officials ran into as the shelter was getting off the ground. Even discount programs through brands such as Purina still cost money. Sanger, however, hit upon a new idea. She reached out to every grocery store in the region and explained the situation. Today, the Snake River Animal Shelter has eight local groceries that donate their damaged pet food bags.
“Now we are overflowing constantly with supplies for food,” Sanger said.
This food program also has helped the shelter with one of its biggest goals: keeping animals from coming to the shelter in the first place. Before the Snake River Animal Shelter food program, locals who could no longer afford to feed their pets would often feel no choice but to surrender them to a shelter. Now, when they’re in a bind, they can come to Snake River to pick up free food for their animals.
Another reason that pets were dropped at shelters was due to behavioral issues such as Nala’s. After realizing that 17 percent of animals adopted out were being returned to the shelter, mostly due to behavior problems, Sanger knew something had to be done.
“We often hear: ‘He chewed my couch. He chewed my shoes. He wouldn’t stop peeing on the carpet.’ These little things are significant for people,” Sanger said, “They don’t have the time to manage a disobedient animal.”
In response to this issue, the shelter created the K-9 Academy. The academy is run by Coby Voronovich, an employee who the shelter paid to spend six months at the live-in Highland Canine Training center in North Carolina. After obtaining his certifications, he returned to Snake River and got to work. Between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019, 351 dogs went through the program. This number includes nonshelter dogs with behavior issues, shelter dogs who received behavior management training, and shelter dogs trained to be service dogs.
Recently, Snake River also has sought to address the large cat population in Idaho Falls, a major reason for the high cat euthanasia numbers. Sanger believes the overpopulation is due to a lack of neutering and spaying in both pets and strays, noting how quickly cats reproduce. Yet a high price tag can make it difficult for cats to get adopted.
Sanger estimates that each adult cat costs approximately $300 for the shelter to care for, including altering, microchipping and deworming, in addition to basic care. For the shelter to afford to lower the cost of its cats, it needed to raise funds. The solution was the “Catapalooza” fund. While adopting a cat at Snake River normally costs $70, the Catapalooza fund allows the shelter to host special events throughout the year that lowers the price, sometimes down to just $5.
Sanger says these events have been hugely successful. Approximately 100 cats are adopted every August during its “Caturdays” events and the last “Home or Bust” event adopted out 63 cats. The fund has grown from $10,000 in the beginning to $30,000 today.
Idaho Falls Animal Services staff and volunteers have also taken aggressive steps to reduce cat overpopulation within the city. The city participates in a trap-neuter-release program that targets feral cats.
Snake River Animal Shelter no longer focuses only on adoptions. Two years ago, Halo, a local cockapoo, was killed by a child with a pellet gun. In response, Snake River created the Halo fund, the shelter’s education program fund. The program seeks to teach children how to appropriately interact with animals, how to be an animal advocate, and the importance of spaying and neutering. The shelter accomplishes those goals by sending out letters to all the area schools offering free presentations and field trips. Schools have been very responsive, according to Sanger.
“It’s with the vision of kids becoming animal ambassadors,” Sanger said. “We need more advocates.”
Other Snake River funds created in recent years include Obie’s Fund and the FUBU fund. Obie’s Fund allowed Snake River to begin spaying and neutering animals. FUBU’s fund was a medical emergency fund that benefited animals such as Vin Diesel, a tiny black kitten that was brought in recently needing an immediate leg amputation.
“We get a lot of animals in with medical issues and that cost could sink a nonprofit,” Sanger said. “But since we started the FUBU fund, we are never out of resources to take care of those heavier medical needs.”
Changes have been made to the Snake River facilities over the years as well. It replaced its dropbox room was replaced with a $65,000 surgical suite, allowing local veterinarians to perform operations in-house. It also bought new industrial-grade washers and dryers, a seemingly simple addition that boosted staff morale when they went from doing 18 loads per day to four.
With its education programs, K-9 Academy, multiple funds and a network of thousands of volunteers, the Snake River Animal Shelter of 2019 does much more than simply adoption. It seeks to address a wide range of animal-related needs in Idaho Falls and across eastern Idaho.
“I left the shelter in such great hands,” Medina said, “I couldn’t be happier with the work they are doing to save animals.”
Today, Nala sits calmly in her cage as the rest of the dogs bark excitedly around her. Recently graduated from the obedience training in the K-9 Academy, Nala has learned tools other than biting for when she is feeling nervous. When Sanger reaches through the bars, she is greeted with tongue licks instead of teeth.
“We’re hoping she’ll be adopted in the next day or two,” Sanger said, “She’s ready for a home.”