Idaho has only a handful of CBD production facilities. On May 2, Snake River Solace in Idaho Falls became the first in the state to move its production facility in-house.
Now, when customers walk into the facility, a window can be seen behind the counter along one wall. Peering into it, customers can see a variety of instruments and ingredients. On certain days, they will now be able to watch through the window as an employee makes their products right in front of their eyes.
Owner Cody Hellickson said the central purpose in moving the production in-house and putting a window into the room is for transparency. Customers can see exactly what is going into Snake River Solace's CBD products.
“We want to always be transparent. … The FDA reports that only 2% of brands out there actually have CBD content inside their products,” Hellickson said.
CBD is an extract from the cannabis plant. Part of its popularity is that, unlike its cannabis cousin tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, CBD isn't psychoactive.
This allows users to get the purported health benefits of the plant, without the high. Local CBD store owners say the top reasons people take CBD is for anxiety, pain, insomnia, and depression.
Whereas in most states CBD products can contain up to 0.3 percent of THC, by Idaho law, CBD products sold in Idaho must contain zero THC and be derived from five specifically approved parts of the cannabis plant.
Since industrial hemp is still illegal in Idaho, the company’s CBD isolate comes from “federally regulated individuals out of state." Other than the CBD and coconut oil, Snake River Solace’s ingredients are all sourced locally in Idaho.
“We want to support local businesses and support (Idaho’s) economy rather than buy all sorts of stuff from our of state,” Robert Chamberlain, sales associate, said.
Sourcing locally has also allowed the business to keep prices down, Hellickson said.
When making their products, Hellickson starts with a base of MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) coconut oil and then adds CBD, food-grade vegetable glycerin and all-natural flavorings.
“You have to get down the exact ingredients and exact process and exact amounts. If you’re slightly off, even a little bit, that makes a whole world of difference,” Chamberlain said.