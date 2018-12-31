More than 2 inches of snow has fallen in recent days, which means parking restrictions are in place for most of the city.
There are no parking restrictions downtown. In Zone A — i.e., the area west of Holmes Avenue, south of Elva Street and north of East 25th Street — people can't park on east and west streets on odd-numbered days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can't park on north and south streets on even-numbered days during the same times. In Zone B — i.e., the rest of the city — no on-street parking is allowed during a snow event.
The city plans to issue another notice when snow removal is done and the restrictions are lifted.
“Crews made a lot of progress clearing the majority of priority 1 and 2 streets, as well as downtown over the past couple of days," city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a news release. "They are now ready to move into neighborhoods. If you know someone who recently moved to Idaho Falls and may not be aware of parking restrictions during snow removal activities, please reach out to them. We are also asking for help informing people who may not subscribe to the various city or local media alerts."
Priority 1 streets are major arterials such as 17th Street and Hitt Road, while Priority 2 streets are minor collector streets such as many downtown streets, John Adams Parkway or East 25th Street. Priority 3 streets are all others and include most residential streets.