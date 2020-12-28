The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches (2”), which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.
Parking restriction are in place from now until the city issues another notice lifting them. Vehicles should be moved off city of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads.
Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions (Idaho Falls City Code 9-5).
SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE
ZONE B
Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP.
DOWNTOWN
Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of December 28 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP.
ZONE A
Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:
East/west streets on Tuesday, December 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North/south streets on Wednesday, December 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
To follow snow removal progress on the snow removal interactive map, click HERE.
A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.