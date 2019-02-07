The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches (2”), which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures.
Crews began plowing priority 1 streets earlier this morning. Parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. Vehicles that are not moved may be subject to ticketing and/or towing. We will issue notifications when the parking restrictions are lifted. See below for more information about the timing for plowing Zone A, Zone B and downtown.
A snow event is any occurrence in which more than two inches (2”) of snow accumulates on the roadway as measured by the Idaho Transportation Department’s I-15 Idaho Falls Weather Station. The weather station is located near the junction of I-15 and US-20.
Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.
Any vehicles parked on streets within Idaho Falls after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions (Idaho Falls City Code 9-5).
DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Crews will be clearing all of downtown during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 8, from midnight until 7:00 a.m. Downtown parking restrictions are in place during that time.
ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS
During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:
• No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)
• No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019)
ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B (majority of the city) include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.
PRIORITY PLOWING
Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets dictate the order in which the streets are plowed:
• Priority 1: Higher use arterial streets such as 17th Street, Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road.
• Priority 2: Minor collector streets, including streets serving emergency response facilities and schools.
• Priority 3: All streets not designated as priority 1 or 2.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND MAPS
A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE. Community members are encouraged to review the webpage and/or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490 for questions.
COMMUNICATIONS
Snow removal parking restriction operations and updates will be reported to community members using the tools listed below. We encourage community members to subscribe to one of the above forms of communication channels to stay informed.
City website at www.idahofallsidaho.gov.
All local media outlets – television, print, radio, web.
City Facebook page.
City Twitter.
City text alerts. Text ifalerts to 91011 to subscribe.