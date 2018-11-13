The city of Idaho Falls' snow removal parking restrictions ordinance go into effect Thursday, a city news release said.
The restrictions will be in effect through March 19 whenever more than 2 inches of snow accumulates on the roads. The snowfall is measured by the Idaho Transportation Department's weather station, located near the junction of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 20.
The release said when more than 2 inches of snow accumulates, the city's public information officers will issue notices of parking restrictions through local TV, radio, print and web media, as well as the city's website, Facebook and Twitter accounts and through text alerts.
“We encourage residents to review snow removal information and maps prior to the first snowfall to gain a better understanding of the process. If you know of someone who recently moved to Idaho Falls and may not be aware of the parking restrictions or how to sign up for alerts, please share the information with them or direct them to our website or Street Division,” spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in the release.
Residents can sign up for snow event text alerts by texting "ifalerts" to 91011, or by clicking on the "Notify Me" button on the city's website.
The city's snow removal ordinance, policy, maps, zones and other information will be available on the homepage of the city website throughout the winter, or by visiting idahofallsidaho.gov/378/Snow-Removal.
For information, call the city's Street Division at 208-612-8490.