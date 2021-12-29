The city of Idaho Falls declared a snow event on Monday. During a snow event parking restrictions are in place for all city streets and property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow ends.
The city of Idaho Falls' snow removal schedule for the center of town (Zone A) and downtown has been altered following an additional 2 inches of snow Wednesday morning and a forecast for another 2 to 3 inches expected Thursday.
Parking restrictions are still in place for all city streets and will remain in place until further notice, a city news release said.
Zone B is the majority of the city, outside the downtown core. It is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion.
DOWNTOWN
Downtown was plowed early Tuesday morning but will be plowed again from midnight to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, to minimize the impact on businesses.
ZONE A
Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city bordered by Cliff and G streets at the south and north respectively, and Memorial Drive and Yellowstone Avenue on the east and west. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period.
East and west streets will be plowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.
North and south streets will be plowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.
“Zone A is a little more challenging to plow due to the older narrow roads. Most residents in that area rely on on-street parking,” explains Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “By waiting until after the next snowfall we can plow Zone A once rather than asking residents in that area to find alternate parking for a longer duration. We appreciate your continued patience," adds Hammon.
Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.
A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website, idahofallsidaho.gov.