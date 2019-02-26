A February snow blitz lifted eastern Idaho's snowpack above normal levels.
The snow's arrival in late winter was a much-needed boost for the region's snowpack, which was below average at the end of January.
After a Feb. 1 snow survey, the Natural Resources Conservation Service found that snowpack levels were 80 to 85 percent of normal in the Upper Snake River Basin.
In areas to the north and west of Idaho Falls, such as the Medicine Lodge Creek and Beaver-Camas subbasins, levels were even lower, at around 60 percent normal.
But a steady, favorable storm track — thanks to an alignment of moisture and low temperatures — turned things around this month and lifted eastern Idaho's snowpack levels above normal, most likely quashing any worries of a water shortage this year.
"Things are looking much different than they were as of two, three weeks ago," said Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service's Idaho Snow Survey.
As of Monday night, snowpack in the Upper Snake River Basin is at 110 to 120 percent normal, Tappa said.
The Medicine Lodge Creek and Beaver-Camas subbasins saw the biggest gains in the region during February.
"That area has essentially seen the snowpack double in the last 25 days," Tappa said.
The percentages provided by the Natural Resources Conservation Service measure a snowpack's snow water equivalent — not its height. High water content is important to farmers, who rely on the snowmelt to feed rivers, streams and reservoirs and irrigate their land.
Area ski resorts have seen the immediate benefits of this month's steady snowstorms. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has 434 inches of snow and counting this season, but valley farmers will see the benefits when the weather warms and snow melts.
Ray Suitter is the manager of the Progressive Irrigation District, a water distributor south of Ammon that irrigates mainly alfalfa and malting barley farms.
Suitter said he watches snow water equivalent closely, especially near Upper Palisades Lake, which feeds rivers and streams that lead to the Idaho Falls area.
"That tells us how much water is in the snow," Suitter said. "If the water was in short supply you would reassess what you were going to plant."
Farmers in the region have seen good snowpacks in recent years and this year, again, "looks really good," Suitter said. "We’re glad for that."
Eastern Idaho also saw lower elevation snow this month, which will help prevent major rain and snow flooding events in the spring, Tappa said.
While the February snow decreased the chance of a water shortage this year, it didn't eliminate it completely. To trigger a water shortage, "We would have to have much drier conditions than normal this coming spring," Tappa said.
"That seems pretty unlikely at this point," he added.