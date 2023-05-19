The Salvation Army commemorated its 125th anniversary of service in the Idaho Falls community with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours on Wednesday.
“The Salvation Army here started in 1898. What a blessing it is to be able to help and serve the poor here in Idaho Falls,” said Captain John Birks, an Idaho Falls Corps officer who serves as a pastor over the congregation with his wife, Captain Mysti Birks.
Ambassadors from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce presented the Salvation Army with a certificate commemorating the milestone.
The Salvation Army is a Protestant Christian denomination that was founded in London in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth. Today it operates in 136 countries across the world.
The organization provides extensive service throughout eastern Idaho. In addition to its famous Red Kettle Campaign with volunteer bell ringers during the holidays, its leaders and members — known as soldiers — oversee the Idaho Falls Thanksgiving dinner, Angel Trees program during Christmas, and “Dress a Child for Success,” which provides new clothes for children in low-income families at the start of the school year. They also operate a client choice food pantry, diaper bank, and give away clothing and hygiene items to those in need.
Last year, 113 volunteers served more than 700 people at the Thanksgiving dinner. The Angel Tree campaign provided Christmas presents for 526 children in 203 families. Between May 2022 and April 2023, the Salvation Army gave away 2,354 food boxes to 1,147 individuals, helped 162 people and 34 families with hygiene assistance, and provided diapers and wipes for 184 children.
“A lot of people give to our food pantry, which is great, because that means that we will always have food for our families,” Mysti Birks said. “We’re able to go buy fresh produce, milk, cheese, eggs, butter, so that they will always have those items.”
Recently, Broulims donated 170 turkeys to provide additional protein as well.
However, the biggest need in the community right now is for rental and utilities assistance.
“Our rent and utilities assistance is the one that’s hurting the most,” Mysti Birks said. “When I first got here two years ago, rent was on average $300 to $500 a month. Now it’s $1,000 to $2,500 a month. We had lots of funding sources for COVID relief and post-COVID relief. Now all that funding is gone, and so we’re back down to the bare minimums.”
For the last four months, the Salvation Army has seen 20-25 applications for help with rent and utilities on the first day of the month, with additional calls throughout the month requesting assistance. Previously, the officers would receive about 10 applications for assistance a month. They do not have the resources to meet all the needs.
“Sometimes we forget that if you don’t have a house to cook your food in or electricity to refrigerate your goods, then what’s the use of having (the food)?” Mysti Birks said.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help with rental and utilities assistance, as well as with its other programs.
The church’s commitment to service is also deeply rooted in the vision of its founder, William Booth, who spent his life fighting against poverty, said Johnnie Chacon, the congregation’s social services and volunteer assistant.
“While women weep as they do now, I’ll fight; while little children go hungry, as they do now, I’ll fight; while men go to prison, in and out, in and out, as they do now, I’ll fight; while there’s a drunkard left, while there is a poor girl upon the streets, while there remains one dark soul without the light of God, I’ll fight — I’ll fight until the very end,” Booth said.
The Corps, as the church is called, currently has about 20 active soldiers and 30 not-fully active soldiers, Chacon said.
It provides Sunday services at 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. On Tuesdays, it holds Women’s Ministries at 4 p.m., prayer meeting at 5:30 and Bible study at 6 p.m. Youth programs are held at 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Family night is the 2nd and 3rd Friday of the month at 6 p.m.
Youth can also participate in a drum line, a character building program similar to Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, and attend a five day “Beyond the Stars: Idaho Camp” at Camp Pinewood in McCall, Idaho this summer.
In a ceremony on the steps of the church, officers shared the denomination’s history in the area.
“The first assigned officers in Idaho Falls were Captains Griffith Jones in 1903 and Captain Thomas Larson in 1904,” said Mysti Birks. The Corps operated out of a tent ministry and originally purchased two lots at North Capital Avenue and B Street.
“There it conducted its holiness meetings and assisted the needy,” Mysti Birks said.
The local Salvation Army has moved multiple times, according to its history by Post Register Historical Editor Joe Marker — meeting in the Bonneville Courthouse in the 1930s, in a then-new building on North Capital and B Street in 1939, at the Carnegie Library (now part of the Museum of Idaho) in 1977, the former First Christian Church in 1980 and the former Assemblies of God Church in 1982. In 1991, Major Raymond Cross became the leader of the Salvation Army, and he moved the Corps Community Center to its present location at 605 North Boulevard.
While the church’s historic building is in need of repairs, the kitchen must be updated to commercial kitchen standards to cook meals per the health code, and the gym needs some upgrades, the spirit and goodwill that has always characterized the Salvation Army lives on.
“The whole thing is motivated by our love for Jesus and wanting to share that love with others,” Mysti Birks said.
