“A century is about events, a decade is about people,” wrote George Friedman, best-selling author and geopolitical forecaster. I agree.
When reviewing the impressive progress that has taken place at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) during the last decade, it all boils down to one thing — people.
Not only does EIRMC exist to care for and improve human life, but health care rendered within our hospital is provided by caring people, dedicating their expertise and lives to such service.
That’s why, as our communities grow, we continue expanding EIRMC’s capabilities and services. In fact, within the last 10 years, EIRMC has doubled our number of physicians and medical staff, established the EIRMC Burn Center, and greatly enhanced our Trauma and Cardiovascular programs. Every advancement is made with people in mind. Let’s take a closer look:
As the only burn center in Idaho, EIRMC cares for burn patients from across the state, as well as from surrounding states including Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington. Before 2018, when the EIRMC Burn Center opened, these patients were transferred to Seattle, Denver or Salt Lake City.
People suffering from critical burn injuries need complex and advanced care. They often need significant outpatient follow-up care, as well. EIRMC connects collaborating teams of nurses trained in critical care/burn medicine, wound care specialists, respiratory therapists, physical and occupational therapists, dietitians, social services and more. Combining their knowledge and skills with state-of-the-art hyperbaric chambers and advanced equipment offers burn patients an optimal environment for healing.
Because burns and other forms of trauma can occur any day, any time, EIRMC provides robust 24/7 coverage in our Level II Trauma Center, accredited by the American College of Surgeons.
During the last decade, the need for trauma care has significantly increased. EIRMC serves more patients with traumatic injuries than ever (with more than 1,500 trauma incidents attended to at EIRMC in 2019), and patients in need of trauma expertise are coming from further away. To help the critically injured access EIRMC’s top-quality care faster, we’ve added several air transportation options. Through our partnership with Air Idaho Rescue, dedicated medical helicopters now stand ready in Driggs, Idaho; Salmon, Idaho; West Yellowstone, Montana; and at EIRMC; plus, a fixed-wing airplane is stationed at Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
In addition to caring from the heart, during the last decade EIRMC further developed a first-class, innovative cardiovascular program.
Known for performing the latest in advanced heart procedures, EIRMC’s cardiovascular program has grown to be the largest in southeast Idaho, western Wyoming and southern Montana. Named a “Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital” in the United States by IBM Watson Health, EIRMC provides patients a comprehensive cardiovascular program, with collaborating interventional cardiologists, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons, cardiologists and electrophysiologists. Plus, EIRMC cardiovascular patients can receive cutting-edge procedures uncommon in other hospitals, such as cardiac ablations, minimally invasive valve repair and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
At first glance, EIRMC’s growth may seem like it’s about programs, but ask a burn victim, a trauma survivor or a cardiovascular patient what these services mean to them. EIRMC’s progress then clearly becomes personal. Indeed, every advancement at EIRMC is always about people.