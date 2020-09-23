Public land managers are lifting Stage I fire restrictions in Lemhi, Custer and Butte counties starting Friday.
This means people will be allowed to build campfires, use charcoal barbecues and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites, the federal Bureau of Land Management said in a news release. However, the fire danger in central Idaho is still considered Very High, and people are asked to use water to put out all campfires and to soak all charcoal and hot ash from barbecue grills and stoves. The lifting of restrictions applies to both BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands.
The BLM's Fire Prevention Order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho, banning discharging, using or possession fireworks; discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition; or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.