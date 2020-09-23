Public land managers are lifting Stage I fire restrictions locally starting Friday.
The lifting of restrictions applies to all lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Fort Hall Agency, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and portions of Blaine and Oneida counties, plus national forest lands in Lemhi County, Teton and Lincoln counties, Wyo. and Box Elder County, Utah.
This means people will be allowed to build campfires, use charcoal barbecues and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites, the BLM said in a news release. However, the fire danger in central Idaho is still considered Very High, and people are asked to use water to put out all campfires and to soak all charcoal and hot ash from barbecue grills and stoves. The lifting of restrictions applies to both BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands.
"With the recent rains we’ve received across the area, our wildfire potential has dropped enough to allow us to lift the restrictions," said Forest Fire Management Officer Mike Johnston. "Elevated fire potential still remains across most of East Idaho though. We’ve had enough fire across the west this year so please make sure we are doing our part to prevent human-caused fires including putting out all campfires and warming fires."
The BLM's Fire Prevention Order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho, banning discharging, using or possession fireworks; discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition; or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.