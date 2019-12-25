A police officer working on Christmas never knows what the day will bring.
“Christmas is a gamble,” said Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Josh Deede. “It can be like it has been today ... and then all of a sudden it could cut loose and we could all be pulling our hair out.”
On Wednesday, Deede was one of the Idaho Falls officers working Christmas, a shift he has pulled several times in his 20 years with the department. Unlike many other businesses that can operate on a slimmed-down staff during the holidays, law enforcement and other similar professions need to staff full shifts even on Christmas Day.
“Somebody has to work it,” Deede said, an attitude he picked up when he was a law enforcement specialist in the U.S. Air Force. “Somebody has to do it, no matter what your life circumstances are.”
While as of early afternoon Christmas Day in Idaho Falls had been relatively calm compared to some others, there had already been numerous calls, including one for a burglary in progress. Some types of calls, such as alcohol- or mental health-related ones, are common on Christmas. And some Christmases are worse than others. There was a murder on Christmas Day in Idaho Falls in 2011. Deede said there have been past Christmases when there were robberies, or the SWAT team had to be called in. And he clearly remembers Christmas 2003, when as he was handcuffing and searching a suspect at a domestic dispute, another man who had been passed out drunk on the couch lunged up and tried to steal his handgun. Deede has no idea what the man’s intent was.
“I can only speculate. You don’t just grab somebody’s pistol because you want to wish him a merry Christmas,” Deede said.
This late Christmas morning, Deede was trying to help a man find his missing wallet. The man, who only spoke Spanish, said he believed a woman he had slept with recently had taken it, providing a description of the wallet and what information he had about her. Idaho Falls does have some Spanish-speaking officers and offers pay incentives to attract them; however, none happened to be working this Christmas shift, so Deede spoke to the man on the phone with the help of an interpreting service.
Deede got into his patrol SUV, which has a stuffed moose on the back seat. The moose is a running joke in his family, originating from one time when Deede and his future wife, then-girlfriend, were driving through Wyoming en route to Utah. She was sleeping on the passenger seat when Deede yelled “Moose!!!!” and turned around to look at what turned out to be a metal cutout.
“It’s been in every police car that I’ve been in,” Deede said. “It helps remind me why I do what I do.”
Deede went to the Saturn Apartments, looking for the woman, but the apartment number the man had given didn’t exist. So he tried a couple of others that were a letter or a number off. A woman who sounded like a native English speaker answered at the first door. A man answered at the second.
“I don’t think you match the description he gave me,” Deede joked.
Deede called the phone number he had for the woman and left a message. Then, he stopped by the Idaho Falls Dispatch Center to update them. Deede said that while people tend to be aware that police have to work on Christmas, they don’t always think about dispatchers, whose vital work takes place behind the scenes.
“It’s important to not forget about them,” he said.
The dispatchers work four six-hour shifts rather than two 12-hour ones on Christmas, said Dispatch Supervisor Treena Strong, a way to make sure everyone gets to spend at least some time with their families.
“I think I’ve maybe had four Christmases off,” said Strong, who has been a dispatcher for 35 years.
After work on Wednesday she planned to see her grandchildren and watch them open their presents.
“A couple of the kids withhold the presents until after I get off work,” she said.
As for Deede, he was planning to have dinner with his family after his shift. His four children had already opened some of their presents to hold them over until dad gets home. His oldest son, who just graduated from college and had been at a family gathering with his girlfriend’s family in Montana, was driving into town to join them. Deede’s parents would be there, as would his niece, who just graduated high school and had flown in from Seattle.
“This is her first big adventure not with mom and dad,” Deede said.
Deede said people don’t always realize that, when he and other first responders have to work holidays, it impacts everyone else in their lives.
“It’s like a ripple effect that people just don’t understand,” he said.