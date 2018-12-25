Breakfast was ready.
Firefighters John Sanders, Bill Radecky and Collin Lawrence, who did the cooking, brought the trays of eggs Benedict and blintzes over to the table on the second floor of Fire Station 1, the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s downtown headquarters. The table, which was built by a firefighter, is supported by fire hydrants in place of table legs and has the department’s logo carved on the surface.
“Station 1, chow,” Battalion Chief Paul Radford said over the intercom.
The other firefighters working at Station 1, who had mostly been downstairs, gradually came in. One of them carried a basket full of gum, M & Ms and peppermint candies someone had dropped off.
“Thank you for your commitmint (with the word mint highlighted in red), going the extra mile and making our community safe,” the label on the side said. “Merry Christmas.”
“We get a little spoiled at the holidays,” Radford joked, adding that people sometimes drop off fudge, cookies and other treats.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department needs to be fully staffed every day of the year, meaning that on Christmas they have 33 people working between their five fire stations plus providing paramedic coverage for Swan Valley. The firefighters work a rotation of two 24-hour shifts in a row, followed by four days off.
The rotation means that the same shift often ends up working on multiple holidays. Last year, Radford said, his C shift worked Christmas and Christmas Eve, plus Thanksgiving, July 4 and Halloween. This year, they will also have to work New Year’s Eve.
“Last year was a little rough,” Radford said. “I think we had every holiday.”
“It’s just part of it, man,” said Aaron Cliburn. “Somebody’s going to be here. Some guys, it might bother, but I think by and large it doesn’t.”
Some firefighters will plan things out with their families around their shifts so they can still celebrate Christmas together, added Whit Albertson.
“They did Christmas yesterday, I did it this morning,” Albertson said.
Earlier on Christmas tends to be pretty slow in terms of calls, Radford said, since most people are at home.
“The weather’s good today, so that helps, but there isn’t a way to predict,” he said.
Late morning this year held to that pattern, allowing the men at Fire Station 1 to eat their breakfast in peace. The rhythm of the day for the firefighters working is a little more relaxed than a normal shift, which would be more structured with training, classes and meetings.
“This is what we call a holiday routine, kind of,” Radford said.
There were a few signs of Christmas around the building. A Christmas tree stood against the wall next to the fire pole. Tory Stewart, who has been making knife handles for years and just started to make blades, had brought in his latest creation, which the other men would later draw straws for. On the counter sat another knife with a large serrated blade he had made for Albertson, looking just like one Albertson has tattooed on his arm.
“Can’t afford to do all of them, so I do one a year,” Stewart said.
After breakfast, they played cards to decide who would do the dishes. Then, Radford went out to check on the other fire stations while the rest of them waited for calls.