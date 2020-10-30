The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen has announced it will temporarily close. Its last day of service for the foreseeable future will be Sunday. The closure is temporary, but there is no reopening date set at this time.
“Since COVID started in March, the soup kitchen has been really struggling to keep its doors open. … The chips were stacked against us, and we kind of cracked a bit,” Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls, said.
According to Jackson, the closure is partly due a volunteer shortage and partly due to safety concerns, both caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Soup Kitchen lost 90% of its volunteers when volunteers who were over the age of 65 were not able to serve.
“I just have a lot of scared volunteers. They really want to volunteer. They want to give their time and their love. But they don’t want to get sick for it and have a permanent consequence to giving their time,” Jackson said.
The rising number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks has especially caused concern, not just for volunteers, but for patrons as well.
“Idaho has just rolled back into Phase 3, which limits (the size of) groups that can gather. We served 170 meals last Saturday. We can’t control that crowd. The people that are coming to us are hungry and often not paying attention to how far apart they are or if they have a mask on when they’re in need of food,” Jackson said.
The cost of running the Soup Kitchen has increased. When there are not enough volunteers to cook, the Soup Kitchen orders pizza instead. Due to social distancing, the organization has stopped serving food at indoor tables. Instead, patrons come to the door and are handed food in a to-go box. The price of to-go containers has become expensive, said Jackson.
The Soup Kitchen, which has operated for 35 years, serves between 4,000 to 4,500 per week. It typically opens for lunch between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week. The Soup Kitchen is a branch of the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls. The Food Basket will remain open at this time.
“Families that were traditionally going to the Soup Kitchen to get meals, can go to the Food Basket and get food for a week. The Community Food Basket is prepared to see an influx of people,” Jackson said.
Other options for those in need of food are the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, which serves a hot dinner every day, the St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Salvation Army and Cornerstone Pentacostal Church.
Jackson said she does not know when the Soup Kitchen will reopen.
“We’re hoping to get a volunteer coordinator to start putting a new calendar together so we have solid teams in place to when we feel like we’re comfortable opening. I can’t put a time frame on it, but we’re looking at it every day. We realize this is a vital service, and the sooner we can bring it back the better. But we have to be able to do so safely,” Jackson said.
The Soup Kitchen will need additional volunteers to reopen. Those interested in volunteering at that time can call 208-524-0994 or email admin@feedidahofalls.org.