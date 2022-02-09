A cadre of more than 50 Skyline High School student government members and volunteers was put to work Tuesday, as they wrapped up one of the largest annual fundraisers for the major Idaho Falls food bank by loading up more than 100,000 food donations to fill a semitractor-trailer.
Skyline was the winner of this year’s Souper Bowl, the annual fundraiser battle between Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School with the two schools donating their collected items to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls.
Student government members and students formed two lines Tuesday extending from the hallways of the school to outside the building to pass boxes of nonperishable items. There, three Community Food Basket volunteers helped stack the boxes onto pallets and load the stacks of food into the waiting truck. Filling the truck took more than an hour, and the Food Basket volunteers requested the aid of a few Skyline students and teachers to push pallets onto the truck’s loading dock as fatigue caught up to them.
Heidi Guza, Skyline student government adviser, said the students broke their goal of collecting 100,000 items. The final count surpassed 104,000 items, which required Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson to find other methods of transporting remaining donations by filling up personal vehicles. This is the second year in a row Skyline students collected six figures’ worth of donations.
“It’s so nice of our students at this time of year to be able to help out the Food Basket after the holidays,” Guza said.
Idaho Falls shattered its goal of 50,000 items as the school rounded up 76,229 items. David Hawkins, Idaho Falls student government adviser, wrote in an email to the Post Register that the students were appreciative of the other schools and businesses that helped out.
“Our goal was 50,000 cans and we were able to collect 76,229 cans. We would like to thank all of the elementary schools, Taylorview, our IFHS students, and businesses in the community for helping us reach our goal. For us, this food drive is not as much about winning as it is helping the community,” Hawkins wrote in the email.
The two schools also collected more than $30,000 in combined monetary donations. On Tuesday, Skyline had collected $22,000 and Idaho Falls $11,500. Those dollars have a great impact for Community Food Basket as the organization has the ability to turn every dollar received to nearly five dollars’ worth of food, according to a Community Food Basket news release.
This drive, completely administered by the schools’ students, provides a much-needed boost to the Community Food Basket shelves as staff prepare for spring and summer after the rush of the holidays, the release said.
“During the spring and summer months a family’s food bill can double or triple because kids are no longer eating breakfast and lunch in the schools. Add into that equation the increased cost of food due to rapid inflation and many families will struggle in the coming months to provide adequate nutrition to their families. This Souper Bowl drive helps Community Food Basket fill in the gaps,” Jackson said in the release.
Community Food Basket works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food-insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area and is feeding up to 2,000 local families per month, the release said.
Donations to Community Food Basket can be sent at FeedIdahoFalls.org or mailed with a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls to P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.
Idaho Falls students will be loading their donations into Community Food Basket’s truck on Friday.