Haley Riese helps kids with a project at Temple View Elementary School in Idaho Falls. Elementary school administrators have until Friday to apply for Idaho State Department of Education Sources of Strength Elementary Grants.
Idaho elementary school administrators now have the opportunity to apply for Sources of Strength Elementary grants, a program that teaches students proactive strategies for mental wellbeing.
The Idaho State Department of Education announced in a Tuesday news release the grants will be awarded to 20 Idaho elementary schools. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/211897026111147.
“This program cultivates supportive relationships with adults and reinforces the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s OK to ask for help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the release. “Sources of Strength teaches positive, proactive strategies to protect students from dangers such as bullying, substance abuse, violence and suicide.”
Idaho implemented Sources of Strength for middle and high schools in 2014, and the peer-based youth suicide prevention program has been deployed in more than 130 schools since then, the release said.
The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention program.
“Sadly, elementary schoolchildren aren’t immune to these dangers, and Sources of Strength helps students in grades 3 through 6 develop the skills, understanding and inner strength they’ll need through their teen years and beyond,” Ybarra said in the release.
The 20 successful applicants will each receive two days of coaches’ training and program materials for up to eight classrooms, the release said. Virtual training sessions are scheduled Feb. 22-23. The program is presented in 12 engaging, strength-based units. More information is available at sourcesofstrength.org/elementary/.
Further questions can be directed to Hannah Crumrine, state coordinator of the Youth Suicide Prevention and Safety Coordination at Idaho State Department of Education, at 208-322-6816 or hcrumrine@sde.idaho.gov.