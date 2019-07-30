Downtown Idaho Falls is experiencing a boom of revitalization, from new businesses to renovations of historic buildings to new residential development. But one section of downtown largely has been overlooked by new development: south downtown.
"For over two decades the city of Idaho Falls has invested significantly in the downtown core of the city," said a 2018 report by Idaho Smart Growth, a nonprofit land use, transportation and community organizing group. "However, the revitalization has not reached downtown south of Broadway Street."
South downtown is a diverse area, home to arts and culture attractions, a historic neighborhood, small businesses and industry.
Thousands of area residents drive by south downtown every day. Bordered by major streets on all four sides — West Broadway and Pancheri to the north and south and Yellowstone Avenue and South Capital Avenue to the east and west — it has the potential to draw significant traffic.
However, the Idaho Smart Growth report found the area faces barriers to revitalization. Infrastructure — roads, sidewalks, streetscape and street lighting — is in poor condition, the report said. The warehouse properties on the southern edge of the area are underutilized and some are in poor condition. The neighborhood is disconnected from the rest of downtown and walkability is limited by the major streets that border it. And many residential properties are not kept up.
Another challenge: south downtown has a bad reputation.
A 2017 phone survey of 400 Idaho Falls residents, conducted by the National Association of Realtors, found that many residents seldom visit south downtown. Nearly half of respondents said they never do. When asked about their reason not to go to south downtown, the top response was a lack of variety of bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Despite the area's reputation, established businesses, arts and culture in south downtown have thrived.
South downtown is home to the Idaho Falls Public Library, the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and Willowtree Gallery, an art gallery. It's also home to the city's oldest continually operating microbrewery Idaho Brewing Company.
Various small businesses line its streets — from a 50-year-old bakery to a pet store to a gentlemen's lounge.
Many of the business have been there a long time.
Johnson Brothers, a nearly 115-year-old custom woodwork manufacturer and building materials supplier, operates a major manufacturing, showroom and administrative location in south downtown. It has been there since 1914.
"We keep our place clean and neat," said David Sargis, president and co-owner of Johnson Brothers.
Carstens' Bakery opened on Cliff Street in 1968.
"I’ve seen the day when they wouldn’t even plow the snow on Cliff Street," said Willi Carstens, the bakery's owner. "That was the outskirts of town."
Carstens said he wouldn't want his store to be anywhere else, especially not along 17th Street, a "hornets nest," with "cars going 60-miles-an-hour."
Carstens has a strong reputation among both locals and tourists. The bakery's manager (and Carstens' grandson), Ben Borsik, said the business's customer base has grown in recent years. Its central location, near downtown events, has helped.
"In the summertime, we get a lot of overflow from the Farmers Market," Borsik said. "All throughout the week, it’s typically people headed to work."
Idaho Falls' first residential neighborhood blossomed in south downtown — back when the townsite was known as Eagle Rock. Although it's largely hidden behind commercial buildings, the historic neighborhood is still there. It's a mix of owner-occupied and rental housing, including low-income and workforce housing.
The neighborhood's age may be starting to show.
"The houses aren't what you'd say 'the best homes,'" Sargis said.
Fifteen percent of respondents to the realtors' survey said the neighborhood is "rundown, unattractive, old and dirty."
But, there may be a renewed interest in the historic houses. For-sale signs are popping up, and several houses are being renovated.
A major attraction to the neighborhood is its location.
Moneca Wardel, 89, has lived in a south downtown home on Basalt Street for about a year.
"It's wonderful," Wardel said. "It's close to downtown, close to the river. It's a very quiet, respectable neighborhood. For convenience, it's just super."
Next door to Wardel, a two-bedroom home has a for-sale sign in its front yard. Martha Martin-Bermudez, a real estate agent with Re/Max Prestige, was the listing agent for the home.
It sold in less than 24 hours, she said.
The buyer paid cash and plans to list the home on Airbnb, an online platform for vacation rentals, Martin-Bermudez said.
Another recently listed south downtown home, a three-bedroom on Hill Street, has attracted significant interest, according to its listing agent, Valorie Smith, of Valorie's List.
While the Hill Street home, built in 1920, has been remodeled, its primary selling point is the location.
South downtown residents have easy access to 17th Street, a major arterial road with an abundance of retail stores and eateries, and they are close to the River Walk and downtown, including the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, Smith said.
"There's just a ton of things to do around the greenbelt that’s really popular," she said.
The Idaho Smart Growth report said south downtown "holds great potential for redevelopment," but work needs to be done, including accessibility across Capital Avenue to the River Walk and various infrastructure improvements.
"The area is rich in amenities today but is missing a sense of place and good connections to the rest of downtown," the report said.
The city has plans to tap that potential in the future. Last month, it hosted a meeting for south downtown residents to present early-stage plans, such as streetscape improvements, similar to the recently completed project on West Broadway and streets to the north, according to Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls' public information officer.
"(The city is) looking at ways to revitalize that area and bring new life to it," Cranor said.
Brett Magleby, a real estate agent with Keller Williams and the former president of the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors (which, along with the city, commissioned the Idaho Smart Growth report), said the city has to make a plan for south downtown before development comes.
There needs to be "commitment on what the city's actually going to do in order to improve it," Magleby said.
Brad Cramer, director of Idaho Falls' Community Development Services, said south downtown is being incorporated into the city's overall downtown plans.
Building on the findings of the Idaho Smart Growth report, Cramer's department is developing a form-based code and an overall illustrative vision for south downtown, which will encourage revitalization and set guidelines for preserving the historic neighborhood.
"That neighborhood is a critical part of our history," Cramer said. "The homes have value and that community tells part of our story."