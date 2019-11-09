Scott Switzer, the chosen 2018 South Fork Artist-in-Residence, will unveil the products of his residency at the Willard Art Center on Nov. 21. The residency is part of a Bureau of Land Management program. A panel chosen by the BLM selected Switzer due to his talent and public outreach proposal. BLM officials hope Switzer’s paintings will promote “awareness of exceptional places found on public lands.”
The Sandpoint resident spent a week on the South Fork painting the landscape in September 2018. Switzer, who works primarily with oil paint, spent his time capturing both local landscapes and wildlife, focusing especially on birds.
The experience involved staying in a trailer on the former home of author Vardis Fisher on the Snake River.
“I was able to work on location for a week,” Switzer said. “It was great, the BLM took me all over, wherever I wanted to go.”
Switzer said he was especially excited because he has preferred to be a “plein air” painter for most of his career, meaning he paints on location.
“I just love to be outside, (the Bureau of Land Management) is just a great resource for us,” Switzer said. “It gives us access to places we wouldn’t have if we didn’t have BLM.”
Switzer believes these programs are important because paintings convey so much more than a simple photograph.
“It’s more of a moment in time and you get more of the experience than a photograph can give you,” Switzer said. “What I see is translated through my soul.”
Switzer won the residency, despite stiff competition.
“We were impressed by the quality of artists who applied this year,” Mary D’Aversa, Idaho Falls District Manager, said in a BLM news release. “The variety and creativity of the mediums submitted were inspiring and it was hard to select just one artist. The boldness of Scott’s work set him apart. Nature and art have been interwoven since the first marks were made by humans. We would love to host another artist in eastern Idaho in the future.”
The exhibition of Switzer’s work will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Willard Art Center, located at 498 A St. in Idaho Falls. The event will be sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management and the Idaho Falls’ Art Council. Switzer’s painting will stay on display in the Hall Gallery until Jan. 12.
Switzer’s work can also be found on his website at scottswitzer.com.