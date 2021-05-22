The South Fork Initiative, a program of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, is planning a community show-and-tell to showcase recent restoration work on Rainey Creek, and the public is invited.
The outreach event will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 at the Rainey Creek Centre by the community fish pond. The event will feature three stations focusing on stream restoration projects, macroinvertebrates and water quality, and Yellowstone cutthroat trout management. All ages are welcome and burgers and hot dogs will be served.
“It's an outreach education event that hopefully will bring in youth and local folks as well,” said new South Fork Initiative director David Weskamp. Weskamp has worked with the Henry’s Fork Foundation for the past five years and prior to that worked with the Nature Conservancy in eastern Idaho. He takes over the post from Bryce Oldemeyer.
Weskamp said the South Fork Initiative has been focusing on Rainey Creek because, despite it being the largest of the river’s tributaries from Palisades Dam to Ririe, it has the fewest spawning cutthroat trout.
“Burns Creek, Pine Creek and Palisades Creek has a couple of thousand fish coming in and Rainey Creek has about 30 spawners,” he said.
Projects include improving stream habitat to attract spawning fish, adding riparian fencing and planting native cottonwoods and willows and other plants to provide canopy cover and stream bank protection.
“This year will give us an understanding if we’re getting an increase from the portions of Rainey Creek that we’ve restored,” Weskamp said. “I think we’re still probably a couple of years out to really get a handle on total fish numbers that have come back in.”
The Henry’s Fork Foundation is famous for bringing a science-based approach to improving the health of the Henrys Fork of the Snake River.
“In 2018, a group of local outfitters, anglers and stakeholders who love the South Fork approached us and asked if we would help and bring our method and approach of research and restoration and collaboration to the South Fork,” said Jamie Laatsch, the Henry’s Fork Foundation’s communication director recently. “Because the South Fork fishery and water management on the South Fork is so closely tied to the Henry’s Fork, all these systems are really connected."
The June 12 program will also include representatives from Fish and Game and the Forest Service. Fish and Game will provide updates on its rainbow trout suppression efforts on the South Fork conducted during the month of May.
To learn more about the South Fork Initiative, go to henrysfork.org.