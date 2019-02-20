POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department will shift southbound traffic to the median on Interstate 15 near Rose Road tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 20) after 10 p.m. Crews will stripe the newly completed pavement and continue work on the southbound side of the Riverside Canal bridge. Work on the canal bridge will continue through early April.
“We are asking that motorists slow down and pay attention while driving through these lane shifts. Safety continues to be our first priority,” said ITD Southeast Idaho Project Engineer Eric Staats.
This work is a part of a year-long project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on I-15. Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance, reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps, and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.
More information about the I-15, Rose Road Interchange project is available at itdprojects.org/rose. Community members may sign up for email updates by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.