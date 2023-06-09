One hundred twenty-one sixth-graders from 26 local schools were honored with the “Hope of America” award on Tuesday.
The award, presented by the Kiwanis Club, "recognizes and encourages students who have demonstrated academic accomplishments, leadership and good character," according to the Kiwanis Club website.
“It’s for students who show outstanding citizenship and are kind of just good people,” said Ezra Springer, an award recipient from Longfellow Elementary School. “I feel like I have a duty and I should help out and it kind of makes me feel a little bit special.”
Two students, one female and one male, are picked to receive the award from every sixth-grade class in Idaho Falls SchoolDistrict 91, Bonneville Joint SchoolDistrict 93, Holy Rosary Catholic School and Monticello Montessori and Taylor’s Crossing public charter schools.
“It’s a great honor to receive this award, and it shows that their teachers think they have great potential to do great things,” said Jessica Baksis, an Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club member. “We just hope to inspire them to keep being the way they are — keep being a good citizen, a good leader and learning and being academic.”
The honorees were nominated by their teachers or school principals.
“These kids are amazing. They’re kind, they’re helpful and they’re reliable,” said Kiwanis Club President Beth Swenson. “With these kids as our future, America is in good hands.”
The award recipients and their families were able to listen to Karissa Trinchera and her mother Christa share how hope, hard work and persistence have propelled Karissa to earn 53 gold medals in the Special Olympics. Despite being diagnosed with Stickler syndrome that impacts her joints and connective tissues, she determined to join the swim team at the age of 10.
Trinchera has never allowed challenges to overcome her courage and will to achieve.
“The Hope of America just goes to show that there’s great kids and young adults out there. It really gives everybody hope that the next generation is going to carry on,” said Staci Matheson, a member of the Kiwanis Club.
The club’s mission is “serving the children of the world.”
“The Kiwanis Club is focused entirely on children, kids and youth activities,” Matheson said. “Anything that we can do to promote great kids striving to make the world a better place fits right in line with our mission.”
The club has been offering the program in the community for decades.
“I was a recipient in 1991, so it goes very far back,” she said.
The Kiwanis Clubis composed of business owners, attorneys, public works professionals and anybody who wants to be a member, she said.
As one of this year’s recipients, Springer said that wants to participate in Key Club in high school and plans to be a computer programmer or a chef when he grows up.
“Hope is just believing in what you think you can do, and it will help you out,” he said.
