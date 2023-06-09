Hope of America award

Local sixth-graders who received the 'Hope of America' award gathered together on Wednesday at Longfellow Elementary School.

 Courtesy photo Beth Swenson

One hundred twenty-one sixth-graders from 26 local schools were honored with the “Hope of America” award on Tuesday.

The award, presented by the Kiwanis Club, "recognizes and encourages students who have demonstrated academic accomplishments, leadership and good character," according to the Kiwanis Club website.


