The world’s mountain glaciers are melting away 31% faster in the past 15 years than in the previous 15 years, scientists concluded after taking three-dimensional satellite measurements around the world.
The alarming study, recently published in the science journal Nature, has caught the attention of Grand Teton National Park glaciologist Simeon Caskey. Caskey has been studying some of the park’s 11 active glaciers for the past five years and said, although his study has not covered as much time, he has noticed a general trend of loss of mass.
“While you’ll see some years of light gain and other years of loss, we’re paralleling that trend of definitely losing mass, and we’re thinning. The elevation is decreasing on those glaciers," Caskey said.
Scientists blame shrinking glaciers on human-caused climate change.
The worldwide study used 20 years of recently declassified satellite data to look at the world’s 220,000 mountain glaciers and found that the glaciers are losing more than 328 billion tons of ice and snow per year since 2015. That rate of loss was 78 billion more tons a year than it was from the year 2000 to 2004.
The loss rate, according to Romain Hugonnet, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse in France who led the study, has more than doubled in the last 20 years. “That’s enormous,” he told the Associated Press.
Hugonnet said Alaska’s melt rates are “among the highest on the planet," with the Columbia glacier retreating about 115 feet a year. Other areas affected include Tibet and the Rocky Mountains.
“If you look at the rate of change, specifically in Alaska in what that paper is showing, it’s pretty drastic acceleration,” Caskey said. “They're not just losing mass consistently, but it’s accelerating the past couple of decades.”
Hugonnet said the worldwide melting “mirrors the global increase in temperature.” He attributes the temperature increase to the burning of coal, oil and gas. The study also said melting glaciers are responsible for 21% of the rise in sea levels.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday released data proclaiming that the United States' “new normal” temperature, updated every 10 years grew by one degree to 53.3.
“I would agree that in general some of the acceleration of mass loss that they showed in some of the regions is pretty alarming,” Caskey said. “I didn’t see that they had those same kind of figures described for the Western U.S. glaciers.”
Caskey said many glaciers in the Rocky Mountains have retreated into high mountain cirques and are shadowed and protected from the sun, and their rate of loss has slowed, unlike the more exposed glaciers of Alaska and western Canada.
“The working hypothesis is that our glaciers are not accelerating with mass loss when compared to some of those global figures or even larger regional figures that are reported in that paper,” he said. “That's kind of consistent with some of the recent research in Glacier National Park.”
Caskey said as more research is conducted in the coming years with Teton Range glaciers, he will better test his hypothesis about terrain protecting and slowing down the melting of glaciers.
Caskey and other researchers are conducting an in-depth study of the Middle Teton Glacier in Grand Teton National Park and have time-lapse cameras focused on three other park glaciers. On the Middle Teton Glacier, his crew takes precise measurements each year and measures the ebb and flow of the glacier’s size.
Every few years, his staff involves citizen scientists to take high-resolution photos of School Room Glacier to build 3-D models and track the glacier’s size.
“One of the reasons we study glaciers is that they really do manifest climate patterns across a decadal scale as opposed to an annual scale,” he said. “Having only five years of data we might be able to say more about that in another five years. It's still kind of early to say.”
Caskey said that compared to the overall total of glaciers in North America, the Teton Range is small potatoes, but the nearby Wind River Range is impressive.
“The Wind Rivers are interesting because they have so much ice mass,” he said. “They have the most ice mass in the U.S. Rocky Mountains by far. They are definitely losing mass.”
For online links to the satellite glacier study, go to nature.com.
For information about glaciers in the Teton Range, go to nps.gov/grte/learn/nature/glaciers.htm.
Grand Teton National Park has produced a YouTube video on the study of the Middle Teton Glacier at tinyurl.com/pr-glacier-vid.